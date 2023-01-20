Burke Creates Willey Woods Community Forest

Contributed photo by https://www.tpl.org/our-work/willey-woods-community-forest

BURKE — The Trust for Public Land, the Town of Burke, the New England Forestry Foundation, and the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board recently announced the protection of 283 acres to become Willey Woods Community Forest.

The property will allow hunting, fishing, and other recreational use, and will safeguard 60 acres of wetlands and over a mile of headwater streams to support flood resiliency for the downstream village of West Burke and the larger Passumpsic Watershed.

