Burke Creates Willey Woods Community Forest

BURKE — The Trust for Public Land, the Town of Burke, the New England Forestry Foundation, and the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board recently announced the protection of 283 acres to become Willey Woods Community Forest.
The property will allow hunting, fishing, and other recreational use, and will safeguard 60 acres of wetlands and over a mile of headwater streams to support flood resiliency for the downstream village of West Burke and the larger Passumpsic Watershed.
“Community forests not only provide direct economic benefits to the people in the communities they serve but fuels community members’ agency to manage the land they call home and connect to each other in meaningful ways,” said Shelby Semmes, VP for the New England Region at Trust for Public Land. “Whether Willey Woods is used for snowmobile access, wildlife habitat, cross country skiing, hunting, or just for a healing walk in the woods, it offers more close-to-home connection to the outdoors that will benefit the region for generations to come.”
Creation of Willey Woods Community Forest will prevent the risk of forest fragmentation, “critical given the annual conversion of nearly 15,000 acres of forestland in Vermont for alternative uses like agriculture or real estate development,” Semmes stated. Habitat along the streams and wetlands include rare and uncommon plants now protected under a conservation easement.
“Establishing a community forest in Burke for the conservation of unfragmented lands, wildlife habitat, and water quality has been one of the biggest goals of the Burke Conservation Commission,” said chairman Elise Lawson. “We are thrilled that we could make it happen, and we look forward to working with the Forestry Foundation and Housing & Conservation Board to protect and steward the conservation values of Willey Woods Community Forest.”
Hunting, fishing, and general recreational use will continue under Town ownership. An important section of Vermont Association of Snow Travelers (VAST) trail runs through the property, part of a statewide trail network that provides a critical corridor for these northern Vermont communities. With the property’s close proximity to the Burke Town School, teachers can broaden the outdoor education program and create new ways for schoolchildren to experience the natural world.
“We were excited to partner with Trust for Public Land, the Housing and Conservation Board, and the Burke community to establish this vital community forest and help protect its range of benefits, [including] carbon sequestration,” said Will Brune, chief conservation officer at New England Forestry Foundation. “Willey Woods brings the total forestland we’ve protected to just over 12,000 acres. It’s a truly beautiful addition to our suite of conserved land.”
In addition, Trust for Public Land has helped establish over 30 community forests across the U.S. Trust for Public Land released a report in 2021 entitled “Community Forests: A Path to Prosperity and Connection.” Case studies illustrated a growing movement across the country towards increased local stewardship, participation and investment in community forests, “a movement that’s seeing its latest success with the Willey Woods Community Forest,” Brune noted.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.