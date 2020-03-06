Burke Elects Assistants Into Clerk, Treasurer Roles

Camryn Reimert, 11, left, interviews Joe Allard, retired Coast Guard and the chair of the Burke Select Board, during a Veterans Day Celebration luncheon hosted by the second and fifth graders at the Burke Town School in November, 2018. Allard was re-elected as a selectman in Burke on Town Meeting Day. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

BURKE — In the words of the town’s newly-elected treasurer, Cathi Feeley, her longtime co-worker and the former assistant town clerk, Linda Hackett-Corey, won the town clerk’s seat on Tuesday “by a landslide!”

She didn’t mention her own veritable landslide, moving from acting treasurer and longtime assistant treasurer (under recently retired clerk and treasurer Priscilla Aldrich), who left at the end of the calendar year after a quarter century of service to the town.

