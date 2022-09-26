After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the Burke Fall Festival made a triumphant return to East Burke Village on Saturday under sunny skies.

The Burke Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the event which started off with a parade to celebrate local schools. It is estimated that about 1,500 people, both locals and visitors, enjoyed a day of shopping at the craft fair, cruised the village via wagon ride, enjoyed the barbecue lunch, placed bets on cow plop bingo or just came out to catch up with old friends on the green.

