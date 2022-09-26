After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the Burke Fall Festival made a triumphant return to East Burke Village on Saturday under sunny skies.
The Burke Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the event which started off with a parade to celebrate local schools. It is estimated that about 1,500 people, both locals and visitors, enjoyed a day of shopping at the craft fair, cruised the village via wagon ride, enjoyed the barbecue lunch, placed bets on cow plop bingo or just came out to catch up with old friends on the green.
Chamber Administrator Laura Malieswski, said the event went smoothly thanks to the help of many volunteers and sponsors plus an overwhelming amount of community support. “The festival is always a huge undertaking, but this year’s event was a little more daunting than usual. For one thing, we haven’t had a festival since 2019 and we also had some of our long-time volunteers decide to take a well-deserved retirement from the event which meant we had new volunteers taking on big tasks like the craft fair and BBQ, but we did it!”
A festival highlight is the announcement of the Burke Citizen of the Year award. The award is presented each year to an ‘unsung hero’ who quietly gives back to the community without expecting recognition or reward. The announcement is a surprise to the winner, and this year two people were caught by surprise. Chris Emmons was named 2021 Citizen of the Year, and Tracie Surridge was honored as the Citizen of the Year for 2022. Todd Vendituoli, Chamber President, made the award presentations.
Emmons is well-known in Burke as a member of the select board. Malieswski noted Emmons has proven a great source of knowledge as well as a thoughtful voice for the community and its residents. She also volunteers her time and resources with One Burke and for the last several years, has been the volunteer vendor coordinator for the Burke Fall Festival craft fair. “Emmons gives a lot of her time and resources to help make the community a better place for folks to live and visit,” noted Malieswski.
Said Emmons, “I sincerely appreciate being recognized with this award. We live in such an amazing town and like they say- it takes a village! And in Burke we are lucky enough to have 3 beautiful and unique villages! It takes the people that make up our community, working together and participating, to maintain this special place that we all call home and I’m happy to do my part. Many thanks.”
Surridge has been a teacher at Burke Town School for over 20 years and, according to Malieswski, her name came up often when the Chamber was searching for a 2022 recipient of the Burke Citizen of the Year award. She is known as someone who often goes above and beyond for her students and their families, Malieswski noted, serving as a positive role model through the example of her dedication, patience and kindness. As an educator, Surridge is known for inspiring curiosity in her students to make learning a fun experience. As a community member, she volunteers at many local events and was a Chapter Leader of Modern Woodmen for 25 years where she facilitated Easter Egg Hunting at The St. Johnsbury House, the making of Valentine’s Day cards for residents at the Pines and many other events.
“Yesterday was one of the biggest surprises of my life,” said Surridge. “Never would I have thought I would be Burke’s Citizen of the Year. Born and raised in ‘the Kingdom’ with community service in my DNA - it’s the way I was raised. Parents who always went above and beyond to serve their community were my role models. As for teaching, well my motto has always been stolen from Ben & Jerry - ‘If it’s not fun, why do it’ I want to be that teacher that when kids look back as adults, they remember I cared (and hopefully a bit of what I taught)! So, thank you to everyone for making my day so much better!! I appreciate the title and will continue to serve my community and school with JOY!! It was really an unexpected honor! Thank you for choosing me!”
Following the award presentations, the festival continued with kids and adults gathered around the gazebo for the Wildlife Encounters show that included a hedgehog, opossum and cockatoo After that, Chickweed performed at the gazebo while Lyndon Rescue kept the excitement going for the kids with rubber ducky races.
Many local groups including Lyndon Rescue, Burke Town School, East Burke School, Burke Mountain Club and several local churches participate in the festival to fundraise for their organizations. Some had raffles while others had tables loaded with homemade baked goods. East Burke School offered schoolhouse and food forest tours as well as wood-fired pizza in an outdoor oven designed by students and staff.
The Festival is also a fundraiser for the Burke Chamber. Proceeds are used to provide services to members, support economic development in the area, promote area businesses and market the Burke Area as a great place to live and visit. Festival proceeds also allow the Chamber to host other non-income producing community events including the Christmas Tree contest in East Burke and the Strawberry Festival in West Burke.
