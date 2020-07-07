Burke Homeowner Withdraws Appeal To Environmental Court

BURKE — A legal battle between the town and a homeowner who built a single-family residence which did not conform to zoning regulations has been resolved.
At this week’s meeting of the Burke Select Board, the resolution of the case, which went to the Vermont Superior Court, Environmental Division, was included in the correspondence for the board.
An appeal of the town’s decision to not grant Kevin Lajoie the needed permit for his home - which lacked frontage on the town highway - was withdrawn from court on June 18.
Efforts to reach Lajoie on Tuesday by press time for comment were not successful.
“Kevin has not resolved the setback issues and still remains in violation of the Certificate of Occupancy,” Mike Harris, the town’s municipal and zoning administrator, said on Tuesday.
Asked what’s next, now that the court has granted Lajoie’s request to withdraw his appeal of the local zoning decision, Harris said, “I will be sending him a letter … asking him to resolve it.”
Harris was asked if the only way that Lajoie can resolve the situation is to acquire property from an abutter.
Lajoie filed two appeals of earlier Burke Development Review Board decisions regarding his request for a Certificate of Occupancy (COO) and for a roadside setback variance for the home he built at 1248 Marshall Newland Road.
“Mr. Lajoie has now decided to withdraw his appeal,” according to the entry, signed by Thomas S. Durkin, Superior Judge, Environmental Division.
Lajoie’s abutting neighbors, Eric Skalwold, Ella Skalwold and Alex McAndrew were notified the decision, as was Lajoie’s attorney, Charles D. Hickey and Christine Emmons, chair of the Burke Select Board, and the Town of Burke.
“We… grant Mr. Lajoie’s request to withdraw his appeal,” the record states. “As a consequence, the two DRB determinations made on Aug. 14, 2019, to deny his applications now remain in full force and effect.”
At last check-in, Lajoie was working to reach a resolution with his abutting property owners in order to acquire land to allow him to meet the required setbacks from the town highway, which he did not have and which prevented him from obtaining the needed COO permit.
Harris, who now serves as both the town’s zoning administrator and town administrator, has been keeping officials up to date on what’s happened in the case. He earlier explained that Lajoie had accessed the rarely used Town Highway 20 as his driveway, which led to the town’s refusal to sign off on a certificate of occupancy.
Lajoie appealed to the DRB which upheld Harris’s ruling earlier this year.
After the DRB ruling to not issue a variance, Lajoie took the case to the Environmental Court.
Eric Skalwold told the court earlier, “Lajoie has altered the end of Town Highway 20 closest to Marshall Newland Road so that it is partly a driveway to the house he constructed and partly a lawn associated with that house. The house which Lajoie built in violation of his building permit, and also in violation of Vermont law because it is 32-feet too close to the center of Town Highway 20 right of way.”
Skalwold wrote, “If the current situation is allowed, and if (the) Town of Burke abandons TH20, we will lose all access to our second property, and it will be ‘orphaned.’ ”
