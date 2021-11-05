The team overseeing assets at Jay Peak and Burke Mountain has billed nearly $10 million since taking over management in April 2016. In the most recent filing in the United States Federal Court, federal receiver Michael Goldberg seeks $692,891.50 in professional fees for the period between Sept. 1, 2020-July 31, 2021. That represents a $642,332 discount for the latest filing period, according to Goldberg. The total amount billed by the receiver is now $9,839,583.
The report included reimbursement for expenses for those working in the receivership of $37,783.57, for a total payment of $730,675.07 to the receiver and his team. Those fees are being billed by a team of attorneys and other professionals who continue to oversee the holdings of the former owner, Ariel Quiros, whose Ponzi-like scheme led to a years-long legal battle and immigration issues for hundreds of defrauded investors.
Goldberg said there are several parties interested in the Jay Peak resort. “The intent is to conclude a transaction, subject to Court approval, and after an auction process, as soon as a buyer is identified and an asset purchase agreement finalized,” Goldberg writes.
The recent reports also featured brief updates on the operations of both ski resorts.
“As of the end of the first four months of the fiscal year (Aug. 30, 2021), Jay Peak Resort is still employing reduced operating scenarios across the resort,” Goldberg advised. “While a reduced staffing model has made the labor shortage bearable across the first four months of the fiscal year, management is concerned about its ability to staff up as needed into quarter 3 (November-January), and thus are investing more heavily in the resort’s foreign workforce through existing J1 and H2B foreign visa programs.”
At Burke, “management is forecasting continued scaling of profit centers options and hours to fit expected demands,” Goldberg writes.
The documents contain a summary of the case and the penalties assessed to Quiros and others involved in his enterprise in Vermont, noting that, “The Final Judgment against Mr. Quiros … holds him liable for $81,344,166 of disgorgement, representing profits gained as a result of the conduct alleged in the Amended Complaint, prejudgment interest on disgorgement of $2,515,798, and a civil penalty of $1,000,000, for a total of $84,859,964.”
The agreement also required Quiros to “… satisfy his obligations by disgorging certain real property to the Receiver, including the rights to the Jay Peak Resort, the Burke Mountain Resort, and other assets.”
