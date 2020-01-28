Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
A motion in federal court in Florida on Monday was sought to pledge $1.5 million in receivership assets from Burke and Jay Peak to secure credit card processing services for the ski resorts. (File Photo)
Burke Mountain's hotel is hoped to break even this year. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
The payment processor for credit cards for both Burke Mountain and Jay Peak ski resorts has moved to hold back $3 million of the hotels’ credit card funds to protect it from potential losses because of a change in policy in how the firm, Heartland Payment Systems, LLC, deals with properties under federal receivership.
That situation is explained in a 9-page filing made public Monday on the Jay Peak Receivership website, where federal receiver Michael Goldberg - a south Florida attorney appointed by a U.S. District Court in mid-April 2016 to oversee the assets of accused Ponzi-like scheme mastermind Ariel Quiros - posts updates.
