The payment processor for credit cards for both Burke Mountain and Jay Peak ski resorts has moved to hold back $3 million of the hotels’ credit card funds to protect it from potential losses because of a change in policy in how the firm, Heartland Payment Systems, LLC, deals with properties under federal receivership.

That situation is explained in a 9-page filing made public Monday on the Jay Peak Receivership website, where federal receiver Michael Goldberg - a south Florida attorney appointed by a U.S. District Court in mid-April 2016 to oversee the assets of accused Ponzi-like scheme mastermind Ariel Quiros - posts updates.

