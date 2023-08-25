Burke Launches New Website

The town launched a new website on Wednesday, aiming to improve the online service for site visitors and the town office workers who manage the site.
Starting with a colorful foliage-covered Burke Mountain scene on the home page, photographs can be found throughout the site courtesy of camera buff and Town Treasurer Cathi Feeley.
There are pictures for every season. The gallery of photos includes landscapes, wildlife, some sugar houses and bicyclists.
Feeley said she enjoys taking pictures. “I just do it for fun; I take pictures, but I’m not a photographer,” she said. The new site, as architected, provided an ample framework to display her Burke photos.
The site was created by Northeast Kingdom Online, which has a Sutton mailing address. NEKO has designed sites for several area businesses, organizations and other municipalities to include the towns of Sutton and St. Johnsbury.
Feeley said she was glad the town went with NEKO, expressing gratitude in particular for Jay Davis and Rebecca Hochman.
“They were very easy to work with,” she said.
Another thing she liked about NEKO is that they’re local.
“Why would you send Burke dollars out of state when there’s someone here?” Feeley said.
Among the features of the new site that Feeley expects visitors will appreciate is the calendar. “We never had a calendar (before),” she said. “Now people will know what’s happening.”
The former site had been up for 15 years, she said, and it was time for an upgrade. It became a challenge for the site managers, who are town office employees including Feeley, to update.
She said the new site is easier for the online attendants to manage.
“We really needed a good web page because what we had was so outdated and so difficult to work with,” said Feeley.
The site cost the town $3,000, and some ARPA money was used to cover the amount. The town worked with NEKO for about six months to get to the point of website launch.
The work to fine-tune the posted information is underway; there’s outdated information that needs to be removed, including a 2022 job posting for a town administrator; Jim Sullivan has that job.
While the old site had many of the same features as the new one, the experience of navigating through the old site wasn’t as easy as it is now, Feeley said.
“The layout is great,” she said. “Everything is so much more organized.”
Feeley said people who visit the site seek out the meeting notices, the meeting minutes and look for information updates that may impact them. She said the site became especially helpful to people when Burke was going through “the ongoing saga about the rubbish.” There was a period of months when the town was dealing with rubbish truck break-down issues and whether to abandon the service of curbside trash pickup. The select board did eventually decide to end the service.
