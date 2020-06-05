A Burke man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted his victim with eggs.
John Berrelli, 63, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court Friday to a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault and was released on conditions by Judge Michael J. Harris.
According to an affidavit filed by Vermont State Police Tpr. Tyler Davidson, police were dispatched to 369 Camp Road in Burke at 9:48 p.m. Thursday for a reported assault.
Caledonia Superior Court
Police said the alleged victim “visibly upset and crying” in the driveway of the home when they arrived on the scene and that she told troopers her husband had twisted her arm and thrown several eggs at her head during an argument.
“{The alleged victim} then turned around to show me the back of her head, which was covered in egg yolk,” wrote Tpr. Davidson in his report.
Police said they then located John Berrelli inside the home who told them he had been drinking beer when his alleged victim began calling him names so he ‘picked up the drinking,’” according to the report.
“John stated he threw several eggs at {alleged victim}, striking her in the head, but did not hit her with his hands or twist her arm,” wrote Davidson. “At this point John appeared to be extremely intoxicated and confrontational and he was taken into custody.”
John Berrelli was released by the court on the condition that he not abuse or harass the alleged victim and not buy, have or consume alcoholic beverages.
If convicted of the charge Berrelli faces a possible sentence of up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.