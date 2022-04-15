Burke Moose Too Close For Comfort Moved Out

WEST BURKE — Thursday was moving day for a moose that lingered a little too close to homes and the traffic on Route 5 for too long.
Wildlife biologists and game wardens relocated the young cow to a safer place to roam deeper into the woods in Victory.
The moose had been spending long stretches of each day in the area, and it didn’t appear she intended to move away from the residential area near the busy road on her own, said Nick Fortin, wildlife biologist and the deer and moose project leader for Vermont Fish & Wildlife.
“This moose did not have a healthy fear of people,” he said.
She began hanging out in the area in February, drawing attention from residents and passers-by. The moose became such a frequent visitor that people began naming her.
“I named her Sweet Melissa after the Allman Bros song, other people call her Mrs. Breakfast because they used to see her in the morning when they were eating breakfast, someone else referred to her as Matilda,” said Cathi Feeley, Burke Town treasurer, who took several pictures of the moose. “I think we were all taken with her and wanted to give her a name.”
Fortin said moose pose a risk to people and themselves in an inhabited area and one where there’s a lot of traffic. “She was posing a safety hazard to motorists, but also to the people who get too close,” he said.
Feeley said she saw people stop and show no regard to the potential danger of getting too close to a massive wild animal. One time, she said, a woman drove into a residential driveway and let her small children out close to the moose.
Why the moose made that area a preferred destination is unknown, said Fortin. No one was actively leaving food out for her. He dismissed one suspicion that someone had that she had lost a calf nearby. No one ever saw her with a calf, and she appears too young to have had any offspring, he said.
The biologists don’t believe the behavior of the moose was due to some health issue like brain worm. While her behavior is unusual, said Fortin, it didn’t demonstrate significant disorientation associated with brain worm infection.
“We’re thinking she was just lonesome,” said Feeley as the reason shared by townspeople for the moose’s presence.
Fortin said wardens had tried to encourage the moose to leave the area, but she kept returning. It was time, he said, for officials to move her out.
When he and the rest of the team arrived in the area on Thursday morning, she was there. Fortin said the moose has been rather predictable with her presence so it was no real gamble that they’d arrive and she wouldn’t be there.
The situation for the moose’s relocation was ideal for a large wild animal transfer, said Fortin, which is something that is rarely done. This was only the second time for him in the six years he’s been with the department.
First of all, the moose’s comfort level with people, while unnatural and potentially hazardous, worked to the officials’ benefit as they were able to close, within 20 yards of her to make the sedative-laced dart shot that knocked her out. Other factors that worked to the advantage of the transfer were the spot she dropped could be closely accessed by a transporting horse trailer, and officials knew they had a good relocation spot not too many miles away.
Fortin said he was glad everything worked out so well for the benefit of the moose and those handling her.
“Moose are very large animals,” he said. “There’s a whole lot of things that could go wrong.”
It was a 15-mile trip to the relocation spot. Once the moose was unloaded, she was injected with a drug that quickly reverses the effects of the sedation. After she regained consciousness and officials saw she was OK, they drove away.
“She was looking good in her new home away from a busy road,” said Fortin.
