Burke Mountain Academy Announces $100K Endowment For Moriah Wilson Legacy Fund
Moriah Wilson

Burke Mountain Academy announced the establishment of the Moriah Wilson ‘14 Legacy Fund, honoring the memory of esteemed BMA alumna Moriah Wilson ‘14.

The Fund has been endowed with $100,000 from the Wilson Family and the Moriah Wilson Foundation to provide financial assistance for training and racing to BMA athletes, including those in BMA’s Junior and Post-Graduate programs, with special consideration given to families from the local and Northeast Kingdom communities.

