Burke Mountain Academy Announces $100K Endowment For Moriah Wilson Legacy Fund

Burke Mountain Academy announced the establishment of the Moriah Wilson ‘14 Legacy Fund, honoring the memory of esteemed BMA alumna Moriah Wilson ‘14.
The Fund has been endowed with $100,000 from the Wilson Family and the Moriah Wilson Foundation to provide financial assistance for training and racing to BMA athletes, including those in BMA’s Junior and Post-Graduate programs, with special consideration given to families from the local and Northeast Kingdom communities.
“We are deeply grateful to the Wilson family and the Moriah Wilson Foundation for their generosity and commitment to supporting BMA athletes,” said Willy Booker ‘96, BMA’s Head of School. “The Moriah Wilson ‘14 Legacy Fund will ensure that Moriah’s legacy of kindness, dedication, and character will continue to inspire and support Burkies for years to come.”
Moriah Wilson, affectionately known as “Mo,” was a gifted athlete who excelled as a world-class off-road cyclist and embodied BMA’s core values and mission, not only during her time as a student but also throughout her professional career. The Moriah Wilson ‘14 Legacy Fund is a testament to her lasting impact on the BMA community while furthering BMA’s mission to provide exceptional academic, athletic, and personal development opportunities to all students.
Eric, Karen, and Matt Wilson said in a joint statement, “We’re honored to establish the Moriah Wilson ‘14 Legacy Fund at Burke Mountain Academy to carry on Moriah’s legacy and inspire the next generation of student athletes. Burke Mountain Academy has had an instrumental impact on our family and has been especially supportive through this difficult time. We are also thankful for the broader community’s outpouring of support for our family and the Moriah Wilson Foundation. We could not establish this legacy fund at Burke Mountain Academy without your generosity. We hope this Fund will help foster the kind of community that Moriah believed in - one that lifts each other up, celebrates each other’s achievements, and helps one another overcome challenges. We trust that this fund reflects Moriah’s desire to give back and support the needs of aspiring athletes who want to be part of the BMA community and experience life as a Burkie. Our family is grateful for this opportunity to make a positive impact in her memory.”
For more information or to make a donation to the Moriah Wilson ‘14 Legacy Fund, contact Jenny Bruell Fisher ‘01, Director of Advancement, at bruellfisher@burkemtnacademy.org or visit www.burkemtnacademy.org.
Burke Mountain Academy: Founded in 1970, Burke Mountain Academy (BMA) is a coed boarding school for elite ski racers in East Burke, Vermont. With a student body of approximately 70 students in grades 9-12, BMA is the first ski academy of its kind, yielding more than 154 National Ski Team members and 37 Olympians and earning the reputation as one of the top ski academies in the world.
