Burke Mountain Academy Celebrates 15 Grads In Virtual Ceremony

BURKE — In a virtual ceremony, Burke Mountain Academy on Sunday afternoon celebrated its Class of 2020, a class with 15 members from around the United States, Australia, Canada and Spain, said school spokeswoman Jodi Flanagan, whose son, Gray, was among the graduates.
A 45-minute ceremony was telecast at 4 p.m., since graduation was unable to occur in person due to the pandemic.
Students were sent home in March from the ski racing boarding school and, like students across the world have been learning remotely since the pandemic struck.
The Class of 2020 from BMA includes the following students, with their names and hometowns and states or countries, as well as the years they attended the school, located at Burke Mountain, where students train.
• Gray Flanagan, 8-12, West Burke
• Zoe Zimmermann, 9-12, Gilford, N.H.
• Sophie Sargent, 8-12, Stowe, Vt.
• Dominic Rainville, 11-12, Sainte-Julie, Quebec, Canada
• Dan Gillis, 9-12, Guilford, Conn
• Maddie Morris, 9-12, Manchester, N.H.
• Finn Bowes, 10-12, Creek, Victoria, Australia
• Nick Czarnik, 10-12, New City, N.Y.
• Ollie Morgan, 9-12, Etna, N.H.
• Annaliese Fleck, 9-12, Jackson Hole, Wyo.
• Danika Mannelin, 11-12, Park City, Utah
• Danny Profitt, 10-12, Calgary, Alberta, Canada
• Lisa Vallcorba Barata, 10-12, Barcelona, Spain
• Kennedy Bier, 9-12, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
• Raph Lessard, 9-12, Granby, Quebec, Canada
