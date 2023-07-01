Thomas De Carlo, a former faculty member, and James Devendorf, Class of 1999 and a Burke Mountain Academy trustee, enjoy the celebration of the school’s 50-ish Anniversary held June 16-18th. (Courtesy photo)
Pat Hale, Csilla Kristof, Druann Prescott Cote and Ben Roy, all members of the Class of 2002 at Burke Mountain Academy, are joined by family and friends during BMA’s 50-ish Anniversary celebration held June 16-18th. (Courtesy photo)
EAST BURKE — Burke Mountain Academy (BMA), the first ski-racing academy in the country, marked its 50-ish Anniversary with a weekend celebration in East Burke, welcoming over 500 alums, families and friends to school’s campus to honor the school’s past, celebrate the present, and look towards its future.
The weekend-long event featured a Saturday evening program with keynote speeches by alumni Ben Roy, Class of 2002, an Emmy-nominated television producer, and Parker Biele, Class of 2017, marketing coordinator at NASCAR. They shared their journeys, highlighting the transformative impact of BMA.
Additionally, the crowd enjoyed a special message from Mikaela Shiffrin, Class of 2013, adding to the excitement of the evening.
The event served as a testament to the lasting bonds formed over the years within the BMA Community, and to the academy’s legacy of shaping ski racing and supporting generations of student-athletes.
