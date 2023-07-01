EAST BURKE — Burke Mountain Academy (BMA), the first ski-racing academy in the country, marked its 50-ish Anniversary with a weekend celebration in East Burke, welcoming over 500 alums, families and friends to school’s campus to honor the school’s past, celebrate the present, and look towards its future.

The weekend-long event featured a Saturday evening program with keynote speeches by alumni Ben Roy, Class of 2002, an Emmy-nominated television producer, and Parker Biele, Class of 2017, marketing coordinator at NASCAR. They shared their journeys, highlighting the transformative impact of BMA.

