Burke Mountain Academy Holds 52nd Graduation Ceremony Honoring the Achievements of the Class of 2023
Burke Mountain Academy's graduating Class of 2023: front row from left, Wenmiao Song (Beijing, China), Noémie Longchamps (Montréal, Québec), Cate Dance (Brisbane, Queensland, Australia), Emma Powers (Thetford, Vt.), Lucy Curtis (Hanover, N.H.), Keira Yardley (Stowe, Vt.) and Estelle Martin (Montreal, Québec). Back row, William Steed (Edmonton, Alberta), Barrett Hibshman (Burke, Vt.), William Camp (Burlington, Vt.), Harry Hoffman (Sydney, Australia), Cailin Apple (Morrisville, Vt.), Benjamin Beckerman (Bethel, Maine), Colton Barrie (Ontario, Canada), Luke Dwyer (Lyme, N.H.) and Spencer Richeda (Steamboat Springs, Colo.). (Courtesy photo)

EAST BURKE — Burke Mountain Academy celebrated its 52nd Graduation Ceremony on June 4th, marking a milestone in honoring the achievements of the Class of 2023.

Head of School Willy Booker, Class of 1996, extended a welcome to the students and guests, acknowledging the collective effort that contributed to the graduates’ success. Addressing the students, Booker welcomed them into the fraternity of BMA alumni and expressed gratitude to all who supported them on their transformative journey.

