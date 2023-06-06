Burke Mountain Academy Holds 52nd Graduation Ceremony Honoring the Achievements of the Class of 2023

Burke Mountain Academy's graduating Class of 2023: front row from left, Wenmiao Song (Beijing, China), Noémie Longchamps (Montréal, Québec), Cate Dance (Brisbane, Queensland, Australia), Emma Powers (Thetford, Vt.), Lucy Curtis (Hanover, N.H.), Keira Yardley (Stowe, Vt.) and Estelle Martin (Montreal, Québec). Back row, William Steed (Edmonton, Alberta), Barrett Hibshman (Burke, Vt.), William Camp (Burlington, Vt.), Harry Hoffman (Sydney, Australia), Cailin Apple (Morrisville, Vt.), Benjamin Beckerman (Bethel, Maine), Colton Barrie (Ontario, Canada), Luke Dwyer (Lyme, N.H.) and Spencer Richeda (Steamboat Springs, Colo.). (Courtesy photo)
EAST BURKE — Burke Mountain Academy celebrated its 52nd Graduation Ceremony on June 4th, marking a milestone in honoring the achievements of the Class of 2023.
Head of School Willy Booker, Class of 1996, extended a welcome to the students and guests, acknowledging the collective effort that contributed to the graduates’ success. Addressing the students, Booker welcomed them into the fraternity of BMA alumni and expressed gratitude to all who supported them on their transformative journey.
He remarked, “They have uplifted and challenged you throughout the years, both in the classroom and on the hill. Together, you have shared moments of great success and forged lifelong friendships.”
The graduation address was delivered by Jonathan Gerkin, a dedicated educator, and English and Literature teacher at BMA. Reflecting on the senior class, Gerkin shared, “The curiosity and engagement of this class have struck me since our first day together.”
He underscored the graduates’ unwavering determination and emphasized the value of hard work, saying, “Nothing good comes without hard work and the willingness to push through the pain. We all know that the coward will die many deaths. None of the graduates that sit before you will face that fate. They have risked all to find out how far they can go in their sport day after day.”
The commencement ceremony witnessed the awarding of 16 diplomas to the graduates of BMA. In continuation of a cherished tradition at Burke Mountain Academy, a junior student took to the stage to deliver heartfelt speeches for each member of the graduating class. With shared memories and anecdotes, each senior stood to hear their classmates’ reflections and receive their diplomas.
The achievements of the Class of 2023 exemplify Burke Mountain Academy’s commitment to nurturing talent and fostering academic growth alongside athletic excellence. These individuals have excelled in their academic pursuits and demonstrated skill, dedication and resilience in ski racing.
Burke Mountain Academy Class of 2023: Cailin Apple, Colton Barrie, Benjamin Beckerman, William Camp, Lucy Curtis, Cate Dance, Luke Dwyer, Barrett Hibshman, Harry Hoffman, Noémie Longchamps, Estelle Martin, Emma Powers, Spencer Richeda, Wenmiao Song, William Steed and Keira Yardley.
