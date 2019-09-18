Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Jessica Sechler, from Burke Mountain Resort, speaks at the recent Burke Select Board meeting about hopes for the mountain to host a huge mountain biking competition next August. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Burke Mountain Resort hopes to host the Enduro World Series next August. (Courtesy Photo/Burke Mountain)
BURKE — Officials from Burke Mountain Resort paid a recent visit to the Burke Select Board to put out feelers about the mountain possibly hosting an Enduro World Series mountain bike race next year.
Jessica Sechler and Kevin Mack, Burke Mountain managers, approached the board to discuss potentially hosting the major event, saying it would take place in August 2020. Resort officials intend to return for the October select board meeting to “formally present (the plans) and to seek town approval and permission.”
