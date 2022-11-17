Burke Mountain Sets Nov. 26 As Opening Day For Skiing

This mid-winter file photo shows a skier cruising down Burke Mountain. The mountain will welcome its first riders and skiers of the season on Nov. 26, 2022. (Contributed Photo)

Officials at Burke Mountain announced Thursday that the mountain will be open for skiing and riding on Saturday, Nov. 26.

“Snowmakers have been crushing it and that ripple of excitement from our first snowfall means first chair is getting close,” noted information from the mountain. “So close in fact you should mark your calendar for skiing and riding Saturday, November 26th and Sunday, November 27th!”

