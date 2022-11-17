Burke Mountain Sets Nov. 26 As Opening Day For Skiing

Officials at Burke Mountain announced Thursday that the mountain will be open for skiing and riding on Saturday, Nov. 26.
“Snowmakers have been crushing it and that ripple of excitement from our first snowfall means first chair is getting close,” noted information from the mountain. “So close in fact you should mark your calendar for skiing and riding Saturday, November 26th and Sunday, November 27th!”
Information online reminds skiers and riders about its annual “First Chair Famous” promotion. The first four people to load the Mid Burke Express will become “First Chair Famous” earning bragging rights but also a free one-night stay at the Burke Mountain Hotel.
As of Thursday morning, the mountain had received four inches of snow and the predicted temperatures are expected to be low enough to make snow. “The mercury has dropped and is forecast to stay low, giving our amazing snowmakers a window of opportunity to blast crystals into the air and onto the slopes,” the mountain website notes.
