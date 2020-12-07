Burke Mountain Targets Dec. 19 For Opening

This file photo from Dec. 6, 2019 shows skiers on the Burke Mountain trail Upper Willoughby for opening day. The mountain expects to open on Dec. 19 this year. (Courtesy Photo)

Officials at Burke Mountain reported Monday that they are hoping to open up the mountain to skiing and riding on Dec. 19.

“Although the calendar was leaning more towards winter, Mother Nature was still in her spring-time mood up until recently,” officials noted. “From a warm end of November and start to December our snowmaking team continues to take advantage of favorable windows with Saturday, December 19th our new target for opening weekend.”

