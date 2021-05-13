Burke Native Becomes Third Woman To Earn Captain Rank In State Police

A West Burke native, recently promoted to the rank of captain for the Vermont State Police, said she is grateful for the promotion and happy to demonstrate advancement opportunities for women in law enforcement.
The promotion of Teresa Randall from lieutenant to captain was announced this week by Col. Matthew T. Birmingham. Randall most recently held the rank of lieutenant, serving as commander of the Narcotics Investigation Unit – North. Her promotion to captain makes her staff operations commander as VSP Headquarters in Waterbury.
In her new position, she will be responsible for managing numerous department operations and functions including the Office of Professional Development / Training Division, Alarms Program, Office of Technology Management, and the Assistant Staff Operations Commander.
Capt. Randall grew up in West Burke, attending the Burke Town School. She graduated from Lyndon Institute, as did her three children. Her mother is Priscilla Aldrich, who served as Burke Town Clerk and Treasurer for over 25 years. Capt. Randall no longer lives in the Kingdom but owns property in North Concord.
She began her state police career in 2003 and was assigned as a trooper to the St. Johnsbury Barracks following her graduation from the Vermont Police Academy. She transferred to the position of detective trooper with the Narcotics Investigation Unit – Northern Vermont Drug Task Force in 2008 and served in that capacity until 2011, when she joined the Executive Protection Unit. In that position, she served Gov. Peter Shumlin. She said she appreciated the opportunity to witness the political perspective.
“I am so glad that I had the opportunity to work on that detail as I learned so much about state government and met a lot of really good people,” she said.
Also in 2011, she was promoted to detective sergeant with the Narcotics Investigation Unit – Northern Vermont Drug Task Force, a position she held until 2014, when she was assigned as the sergeant with the Traffic Safety Unit. In 2015 she was promoted to detective lieutenant as commander of the Narcotics Investigation Unit – Northern Vermont Drug Task Force based at Headquarters.
Capt. Randall is a former commander of the Crisis Negotiation Unit. She is a recipient of the Commissioner’s Award and a two-time recipient of the Henry “Hank” Haverkoch Memorial Award — New England Narcotics Enforcement Officers Association.
She is the third woman promoted to captain in the Vermont State Police.
“I’m really excited to help lead the way for women in law enforcement,” she said. “Whether in the ranks in police or (promotions) within the private sector, women should always have a dream and reach for the top.”
When Capt. Randall started there were 27 women in the VSP. Currently, there are 39 women.
Capt. Randall’s promotion was effective Sunday. She succeeds Kevin Lane, who was promoted to major/Support Services Division Commander earlier this spring.
