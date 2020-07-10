BURKE — Town and Zoning Administrator Mike Harris this week updated the Burke Select Board about a situation with junk on multiple properties in town. He sent six different letters in the last week about violations of the Junk Ordinance, he said.
Some of the situations are ongoing, including a multi-family, 3-story wooden property owned by Rick Schwag in West Burke which has junk in a trailer, plus around the stoop, said Harris on Friday.
Schwag owns two properties in West Burke the town is concerned with. They include the old Murray building and old Post Office.
Harris recently wrote to Schwag about the need to both come before the town’s Development Review Board and the Junk Ordinance.
The letters “basically says you have a whole lot of different things on your front lawns, please clean it up,” Harris said. The properties also lack proper permitting, Harris said. That includes fire and safety compliance and certificates of occupancy.
“You have been sent two letters to this effect last year in June, and in November with no effort made at finishing your permit for the old post office property), and absolutely no response to the Cold Murray building) letter,” wrote Harris. “Both buildings must come into compliance with the Town of Burke, these letters will stay in your permit file, and be recorded with the Town of Burke. Should you ever transact these properties, the matter of the permits will have to be dealt with.”
Harris went on, “To this date I have no approvals from the Fire Marshall’s office for either property. The (old post office) building has been forwarded to the compliance division of the Department of Fire and Safety The Fire Marshall’s review, and approval is important for the safety, and welfare of your tenants that are paying you for at the very least a safe, and clean building that currently is not existing.”
“By state law you, must have these approvals prior to receiving Certificate of Occupancy from the Town of Burke, and prior to using these buildings,” Harris wrote. “I have asked for, and I am asking again for you cooperation in these matters. This is your responsibility, they are your properties to deal with.”
Efforts to reach Schwag on Friday at the telephone number the town has on file for him were not successful.
There are tenants in the building now, said Harris. The rental property does not have a Certificate of Occupancy, he said.
Other Properties Of Concern, Too
There are also five other property owners the town is after right now to try to get them to clean up their properties.
“It’s not a huge big deal, but it was becoming a problem and you have to address it at some point or it just gets a whole lot worse,” said Harris.
Harris said the five other people who have been sent letters by the town, he’s hoping they will comply soon, and said it can be awkward to publicly disclose who they are, so he’s hoping a first warning will see results.
He said he will update the town’s select board at the August meeting about where things stand with the six properties he has concerns with about being in violation of the town’s Junk Ordinance.
Kevin Lajoie Property
Harris said the zoning problem with a home at 1248 Marshall Newland Rd., which does not meet town setbacks “is not going to go away.”
“It’s just going to hang in limbo, at some point fines may be issued to get it resolved,” said Harris, who updated the board this week about the fact Lajoie had withdrawn an appeal before the Vermont Superior Court Environmental Division challenging the town’s ruling.
Lajoie had tried to get a variance for his setback at the property which was built on a lot that was part of a subdivision.
“He still has a couple of different options, but he has to work that out with the neighbors, who rightly are not very happy with him,” said Harris on Friday. “There is just enough land for him to do it, we think, without them having to subdivide their property.” Lots must be at least 5 acres.
One Burke Update
Harris said the One Burke committee has been conducting surveys in East Burke concerning water and septic systems.
“They’ve done West Burke and they’ve located a number of properties that they would like to do soil testing on to see if it would be possible for a shared septic system of sorts, not a big sewer system like Lyndonville, but these could be smaller systems that could handle dozens of houses as opposed to hundreds of houses, because it’s not cost effective,” he said.
“In East Burke they’re looking to do the same thing over there,” looking at smaller shared systems, said Harris.
Addressing infrastructure needs is being looked at ” … to encourage more development, to see if we can get more positive businesses in West Burke by improving infrastructure or at least putting everything in place in case something like that were to come up.”
Harris said of the One Burke group’s efforts, “It’s a lot of work, it’s valuable work, it’s really important stuff that they’re doing. It will be helpful some day.”
The new Sunshine Box the One Burke committee recently had installed in West Burke recently learned that Faith In Action can help supply food for the box. There is interest in adding similar food pantry boxes in Burke Hollow and in East Burke and possibly in Newark.
“I thought that was a good thing,” said Harris of the group’s update to town officials this week about possibly expanding the new Sunshine Box system.
The first box, made by local furniture maker Doug Clarner, was dedicated recently behind the West Burke Library with a celebration of those who helped to make it possible, and town and Burke Area Chamber of Commerce representatives.
