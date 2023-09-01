WEST BURKE — A special select board meeting was held earlier this week to discuss plans for a new town garage further.
Town officials say they need to have a shared vision of garage needs in mind when they next meet with representatives from St. Albans-based Cross Consulting Engineers.
The meeting on Tuesday included selectmen Jerry Booth and Mark Daigle, along with Road Foreman Dave Kaufman and Town Administrator Jim Sullivan. The town’s third select board member, Joe Allard, was not in attendance.
The consulting firm has been working with officials, taking suggestions and creating building designs. Later this month, the project engineers and the select board will meet, hoping to draw even closer to the final design plan.
The most recent design, provided on Aug. 8, shows a six-bay garage with an extension for offices, a restroom and a breakroom. In total, it measures 150 feet long by 60 feet wide.
The roof style in the recent design is different from one proposed in a March drawing in which the roof sloped from the peak at the front of the building. The design change shows the peak at the building’s center. Officials said the initial roof design was not attractive, and they wanted a better look because it will be visible to passersby on Route 5.
Among Kaufman’s concerns about the latest design is whether the building should be extended to accommodate eight bays. He said the additional bays could serve as cold storage space, which is a need, and by adding it to the main structure, a separate building for cold storage wouldn’t be needed.
The officials discussed whether adding bays to lengthen the building or making fewer bays and widening the building would be better.
It was decided that the engineering firm should work up both options to determine cost difference as well as structural design aspects.
Selectman Jerry Booth suggested they should take a look at other highway garages in the area to see how well they are functioning. He referenced a 5,000-square-foot garage in Vershire that they should visit.
“I think it’s worthwhile just to take a ride down and how they do their interior setup,” said Booth.
Kaufman mentioned a visit to the highway garage in Littleton, N.H., would be a good garage to visit.
Officials say they are eager to progress as quickly as possible on building a new garage. The hope is that a bond vote to proceed to construction could happen next Town Meeting Day.
Sullivan said the town has a strong argument for support of a new garage plan.
“Everybody knows how much we need this,” he said. “You know we need to get our crew in a healthy environment and we also need to put our equipment under cover.”
The town’s current garage site is off School Street in West Burke. It’s off a town highway, in a residential area, near the West Branch of the Passumpsic River. The building is decades old, and is deficient in multiple ways, including air quality, heating, insulation and size.
The need to find a new home for the highway department has long since been established by the men who work there and town officials.
Design considerations have been happening for more than a year. Select board members in April 2022 looked at highway building designs from Glover, Montgomery, New Haven and Newbury.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.