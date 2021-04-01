BURKE — By this time next year townspeople could have their very own community forest if all goes according to plan.
The idea to purchase a 103-acre parcel of land off the Victory Road was first presented to community members on Town Meeting Day in the form of informational flyers on a table where voters checked in before collecting their ballots.
“Help us create the Burke Community Forest” notes one of the pieces of paper. It further states why community members should want to do that. “Town-owned, public space for recreation, conservation for healthy habitats, clean air and water, educational outdoor classroom, revenue generation from timber harvesting,” are reasons given.
Another flyer is a letter from Burke Conservation Commission members Chris Manges, Cathie Wheeler, Joan Harlowe, Kevin Mack and Elise Lawson, commission chair. The commission is pursuing the plan with support from the town.
The letter also served as a fundraising appeal. “To date (as of March 2) $6,000 has been raised and we are actively seeking private, public and foundation support for this project,” commissioners wrote. “Our goal is to raise $120,000.”
With approval to advance the plan from the select board, a purchase and sales agreement is in place to acquire the property. It is currently owned by Rick Prescott and Sally Schlueter. The hope is that the purchase price of $119,500 will be covered by grants and donations by Jan. 21, 2022. The agreement also allows the town to get an appraisal to confirm the value.
“Rick has been a big part of the Burke Conservation Commission in the past,” said Lawson. “They both would love to see this become a community forest and they have been very patient with us, letting us have over a year to raise funds.”
Plan promoters expect to have the funds raised ahead of next year’s Town Meeting Day vote; voters that day will be asked if they will accept the property as a community forest.
Town Administrator Mike Harris said this is a good opportunity for the town to have its own community forest, which is something many towns have throughout the state and has been something desired in Burke for many years.
It’s an ideal piece of property for a community forest,” said Harris. “It’s at a good price. It has a lot of different opportunities within the forest.” There’s a wetland and plenty of space for trails. He said the location is also good as the access point is outside East Burke village and away from congested areas.
Lawson said she is particularly excited about the educational opportunities that would be available on the land. Additionally, Lawson mentioned an existing snowmobile trail that crosses the land. Hunting could also be a part of the recreational uses, she said.
“What I love about a town-owned community forest is that the town residents can be involved in management decisions as much or as little as they want,” she said.
In addition to the public appeal for donations, Lawson has applied to two foundations that each offer a maximum grant gift of $25,000. She said she will look for other grant fund opportunities and said she has already identified other funding sources that could be pursued in the future to help pay for improvements to enhance the experience for users after the property is acquired.
There’s also a plan to raise revenue off the land through timber harvesting. The town will collect the money, and Lawson said she expects some of the revenue would be used to make land improvements.
Lawson said she expects people will support the endeavor to purchase the property. “It seems like people are very excited about it,” she said.
People looking for more information, including how to make tax-deductible donations, should connect with either Harris by phone or email: (802-376-3706, harris37@yahoo.com) or Lawson by email at ejlawson9@gmail.com or call the town office at 467-3717.
