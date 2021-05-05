Burke Officials Take Another Property Owner To Court

BURKE — Another property owner is facing court action for failure to maintain his property.
Howard Bailey, the owner of 2582 U.S. Route 5 in West Burke, was recently served notice that the town is taking him to court for failing to comply with zoning bylaws and the junk ordinance.
In the Caledonia Superior Court filing Town Administrator Michael Harris notes that prior to resorting to court action he sent Bailey six letters noting property violations dating back to Oct. 31, 2019. In addition, Harris notes, neighbors have complained that Bailey has illegally disposed of waste oil and that he has burned trash on his property.
“The Town has requested repeatedly that the property be cleaned up, and that he come into compliance,” wrote Harris. “However the situation continues to get worse and is encroaching on traffic along Route 5.”
In describing the property on Wednesday, Harris said, “He has as much stuff as you can possibly put on a piece of property.”
The court case against Bailey is the second such action taken by the town in an effort to compel compliance with the town’s property maintenance mandates. The other case is against Rick Schwag, who recently responded to the court complaint, noting his desire to address issues at both of his West Burke properties, 45 VT Route 5A and 4067 Route 5.
“I desire to remedy all defects,” Schwag noted in a statement filed by the court on April 26.
Regarding the Route 5A property, the old post office, Schwag said he was already working to remove trash. In terms of coming into compliance with emergency egress issues from the third floor, he wrote that his tenants are preventing that work from happening.
“My contractor made an effort to address this issue but was threatened and chased off the property by tenants I can not remove because of Covid,” wrote Schwag.
He also notes in his response that he has been trying to sell his Route 5 property. The home there was destroyed by fire last August, and nothing has been done to clean up the burned-out site.
“I am actively trying to sell the building that burned, and even if I am not successful I will have the building torn down by August of this year,” Schwag wrote.
Harris said he is hopeful the court’s intervention will bring Schwag into compliance.
As for Bailey’s property, Harris told the select board on Monday that he’s not optimistic that Bailey will clean up his property without the town’s direct involvement.
“The town is going to be the one cleaning that property up,” he said. “I don’t see how else it’s going to happen.”
A third property owner, Tom Williamson, is also a concern for the town. In his role as zoning administrator, Harris sent Williamson a letter on April 28 to give notice of Williamson’s violation of the junk ordinance. The letter gives Williamson until May 22 to deal with the violation or a $100-a-day fine would be applied.
“Please pay attention to the date of this notice,” Harris wrote.
During the select board meeting on Monday, Chair Christine Emmons expressed concern that Harris is spending a lot of time dealing with problem property owners. She said the process of dealing with the properties “should be a little more clear-cut.”
“We need to make sure we’ve really got a solid process so it’s not putting that interpretation burden on you,” Emmons said to Harris.
Harris said he’s trying everything available to him to get the property problems solved, but in some cases nothing works.
“I could fine Howard 500 dollars or I could fine him 5,000 dollars and he just doesn’t care,” said Harris. “My only strategy is to slowly box them in until they don’t have anymore choices.”
