Burke Officials Wrestling With Whether To Mandate Wastewater System
Andrea Day, from Dufresne Consulting, presents a document for signature to the Burke Select Board on Monday, July 10, 2023. The board-endorsed document authorizes a town-wide mailing about an upcoming bond vote to finance a West Burke village wastewater system. (Photo by Dana Gray)

WEST BURKE — It could be a make-or-break moment for a municipal wastewater system in the village.

Project advocates say the system’s installation plan would likely die if all residents closest to the system don’t sign on as customers. On Monday, the advocates asked the selectmen to consider making the system’s neighbors become customers. None of the board members expressed enthusiasm about ordering a mandate, and one said it would take a lot to convince him to force a resident to connect to the system.

