Burke Officials Wrestling With Whether To Mandate Wastewater System

WEST BURKE — It could be a make-or-break moment for a municipal wastewater system in the village.
Project advocates say the system’s installation plan would likely die if all residents closest to the system don’t sign on as customers. On Monday, the advocates asked the selectmen to consider making the system’s neighbors become customers. None of the board members expressed enthusiasm about ordering a mandate, and one said it would take a lot to convince him to force a resident to connect to the system.
“Myself, I’m not comfortable with doing that,” said Board Chair Joe Allard. “I just can’t see myself or the board telling people they have to hook on to a septic system where it is their own land and now they’re gonna have to pay,” said Allard.
Selectman Jerry Booth said he needs to consider the issue further, and board member Mark Daigle said reluctantly he would be open to the mandate because the state, at some point, will force system upgrades in town.
Interest in small multi-user systems in the village emerged in 2018 through the efforts of One Burke, a group organized around the revitalization of the West Burke village.
The mandate issue was brought forward at the Monday select board meeting by Andrea Day, with the engineering consulting firm Dufresne Group, who has been working with One Burke on the wastewater effort since the beginning. She’s been guiding the town through the process that identified a site for the system on property owned by Mike Cole in a gravel pit near his store off Route 5.
The proposed system would be large enough to accommodate 140 users in the vicinity, but the first phase of the project includes just 80 system-adjacent addresses, and 80 connections are necessary to move the project forward, selectmen were told.
Zoning Administrator Mike Harris said he understands that forcing the system on people is a sticking point.
“Nobody likes to be told what to do, and certainly nobody wants to slap mandates on people, but realistically, there’s no other better way of saying this, the project is simply not going to be affordable (without the mandates),” he said. “It’s not going to work.”
Cost calculations apply to system-wide sharing among those connected to it. If that number falls short of 100 percent, the costs go up for those people on the system. It’s not sustainable without full buy-in, he said, and “the USDA indicated that they will not fund anything like that.”
It’s projected that significant funding will be available through the USDA if the town agrees to move forward.
The total cost has been set at $10.6 million. ARPA funds plus expected assistance from a USDA rural development grant worth more than $3.1 million would cover about 67 percent of the total cost.
“As much as I hate mandates, if it’s not mandated, and the number of subscribers slipped down to the point where it’s not affordable, the project’s done. It stops,” said Harris.
It was suggested by Allard that project officials go door-to-door to gauge interest in being on the system. West Burke resident Todd Vendituoli said simply asking people if they’re interested isn’t good enough because at first they could like the idea of being part of a brand new system, but when details and costs of the plan become real, some will back out.
He said that’s what happened with a multi-user system in East Burke.
“Everybody was on board to get the water system until it was the actual time to sign up. It required X amount of people to make that system work,” he said “As you know, recently, they’ve had problems because they don’t have enough; they’ve had to up their rates because they were defaulting on their USDA loan.”
“So that’s what we can’t do here. We need 80 households. Anything under that 80 households makes the project not affordable, and therefore USDA doesn’t give us the money.”
Day said efforts to secure additional funding support for the project are ongoing. She said the state has $125,000 available for projects like this, and she will be working with Town Administrator Jim Sullivan to complete the grant application.
The town as a whole will vote by ballot on the project on July 25. They’ll be asked whether the town officials can secure a bond to cover the project cost, $10,635, minus any state and federal grants.
The day before the vote, an informational meeting will be open to the public to discuss the project further. Additionally, Day asked the selectmen to sign a letter that would be part of a mailing to town residents. The mailing includes the text of the bond vote, a map of the area where the system will be located, a document of “frequently asked questions” with answers to those questions and the letter signed by the selectmen. The letter includes the “why” such a system is beneficial, with an explanation that includes “Approximately 33% of the parcels in West Burke Village cannot support on-site water and wastewater system under current regulations. In addition, an estimated 40% of the wastewater systems in West Burke are at or near the end of their useful life.
“The lack of adequate water and wastewater limits investment in the community for revitalization of existing properties, construction of affordable housing and development of new businesses.”
Allard said hearing from the townspeople through the bond vote is an important gauge for the select board. “It’s really important for everybody to get out and vote for this one way or another,” he said.
He said if there is overwhelming support through the vote, it may cause him to reconsider his opposition to a mandate.
Town resident Kevin Blais said he doesn’t believe the town can legally mandate connection to a currently non-existent system; he said it can only happen with an existing system. Day responded that the town of Montgomery is going through a similar process and are moving forward with a mandate.
At the suggestion of Cathi Feeley, town treasurer, the town will reach out to Montgomery officials to hear how they are working through the mandate issue.
Harris said it has not unprecedented for a town to require connection to services. He mentioned St. Johnsbury and Lyndonville as examples of municipal services requiring connections.
Project proponents say moving ahead with the proposed system due to funding support is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
The amount of grant money available to fund the project is at an “unprecedented” level, said Day, and it will only be available if the town moves forward now. “We’ll never see that money again.”
Allard said adding any cost to townspeople is a concern at a time when tax bills with higher valuations have gone out and the work is underway to build a new highway garage.
Just one resident who lives in close proximity to the proposed wastewater system addressed the issue during the meeting. Lisa Allard, select board chair Joe Allard’s wife, said she is against the town mandating connections.
“I just don’t agree with a mandate at all … The last I knew, we were still a democratic nation, but maybe that’s changing.”
