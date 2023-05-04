Burke Real Estate Boom Bumps Big Increase In Property Values

BURKE — Notices of reappraised property values arrived last week in the mail of residents living in “the most desirable community in the Northeast Kingdom.”
“And that’s when our phones lit up,” said Burke Town Administrator Jim Sullivan in describing people’s reaction to a significant jump in assessed property values.
He said it’s been a shock for people to see how much the value of their properties have increased since the last appraisal eight years ago. The valuation of his property went from $290,000 to $410,000.
Bill Krajeski, the president of New England Municipal Consultants, the business that conducted the town’s reappraisal, appeared before the selectmen on Monday. He said he anticipated a lot of concern and many questions, so his company is providing time for residents to meet with assessors.
Three days next week, May 11, 12 and 13, are set aside for people to meet in 10-to-15-minute increments with the reappraisers at the Community Building in West Burke.
“People can come in and they can bring whatever information they want with them,” said Krajeski. “If they don’t think that the value is fair or they just want to know how we arrived upon it, whatever it might be … We do make changes based upon that, if people bring information to our attention that we missed.”
It’s meant to be informal and informational, he said; a formal grievance period won’t happen until next month.
The property value jump is substantial, Krajeski said.
“On an overall basis, we saw a very large increase this time around,” he said. “It’s one of the largest ones I’ve seen in a while.”
He offered a breakdown of the different types of property increases on average. “R1” properties - six acres of land or less - increased by 53 percent. “R2” properties - over six acres - jumped 47 percent, and condominiums went up 49 percent. There are roughly 1,200 taxable properties in town.
“Generally speaking, I think you can sit there and say that value increased by around 50 percent or so,” Krajeski said. “So just putting it in simple terms if you had a $200,000 value on your property last year, it’s 300,000 now.”
He said “pandemic sales” played a role in the big jump in property values as Burke was among the rural locations people sought in the midst of COVID, and the buyers were paying top dollar. But that was only part of a bigger picture of what is happening in the town, said Krajeski.
“This community is changing,” he said. “It’s changing a lot in East Burke, spreading into the rest of Burke; it’s noticeable, to say the least.”
He referenced a conversation he had with a resident on one of his trips through town in which the resident described Burke as “starting to look like Stowe.”
Krajeski said he rejected that assessment, but there is a detectable change in the community. “It’s heading in a direction, and I don’t know whether that’s good or that’s bad, that’s your opinion, I’m just saying from a property value point of view, it isn’t just a pandemic thing, it’s Burke in general.”
“This is a really desirable community in the Northeast Kingdom,” he said. “It might be the most desirable community in the Northeast Kingdom.”
Krajeski said it’s too soon to know how the new values will impact tax rates. It’s the calculation of the Common Level of Appraisal for the town that impacts the education tax rate.
The CLA is a mechanism that adjusts education property tax rates when a town’s assessed value of its properties diverges from the real value as reflected by recent sales. The state makes adjustments up or down relative to how close a town’s property values are to 100 percent of fair market value. The calculation made by the state last year for Burke was 76 percent.
“The higher a CLA is the lower the the educational tax rate goes,” Krajeski said. “So there is a benefit (to a town assessed at fair market property value).”
The fair market value is an estimate of the potential sale price of the property on the current real estate market. The busy real estate market in Burke in the last three years has risen the fair market value on most properties in town.
Krajeski took a question from someone at the meeting who expressed concern that the new property values would translate into painfully high property taxes that would drive people out of town.
“I don’t want people from Burke driven out and, you know, people with a lot of money coming in to buy up their properties and divide them, then it will become a new Stowe, which I went to in high school. It’s not fun. I can’t even afford to buy a T-shirt there,” said the woman who attended the select board meeting via online video conference.
Krajeski said negative tax consequences of the reappraisal will impact the people whose values increase significantly over the average increase on all the properties.
“It’s not like the town’s collecting more taxes. All it is is a reinforcement of taxes and that’s it,” he said. “If you look at the average increase of 48 percent, that’s sort of like the fulcrum point. If you increase by more than that, you might see your taxes go up somewhat.”
