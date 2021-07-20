ST. JOHNSBURY — After jailing a Burke man, Friday, accused of assaulting his human services caseworkers, the judge in Caledonia Superior Court on Tuesday ordered his release into a temporary residence at the “Yellow House” in Hyde Park.
Brian Hawkins, 44, had been jailed at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield since Friday when Central Vermont Medical Center said they could no longer lodge Hawkins. He had been at the hospital since June 27 when he was arrested and charged with assault and disorderly conduct for allegedly jumping into cars near his mobile home at 696 Burke Green Road in Burke and assaulting Northeast Kingdom Human Services staff members and the driver of a farm tractor.
Hawkins suffers from intellectual disabilities and is prone to violent outbursts. After his arrest on June 27, NKHS said no staff members were available to supervise him at the Burke residence. Instead in-patient placement at the hospital was arranged. That lasted until last Friday.
Medical staff at CVMC communicated they did not want to keep Hawkins in their emergency room any longer because there was no medical reason for him to be there and Hawkins was being disruptive, affecting the care of other patients.
Judge Michael Harris ordered the jail placement but requested all involved parties to come up with a better solution quickly. A hearing was held Monday to check the status of finding a safe living situation for Hawkins outside of jail.
NKHS Senior Program Director Deb Spencer-Tanguay reported during the hearing two alternatives to jail, one temporary in Hyde Park, and the other long-term back at the Burke residence.
The problem, she said, with an immediate return to Burke is a lack of security. She said human services do have the staff to be with Hawkins 24/7 at the Burke residence but it can’t happen until she also finalizes a security plan to have officers also on site. Spencer-Tanguay said she had identified a private security company she believes can be hired but needed another day to communicate with them.
The Hyde Park option is at a place called the “Yellow House,” which is a property managed by the Lamoille Valley Sheriff’s Department. It is a temporary option with the longest stays typically four or five days. Spencer-Tanguay said she has human services staff ready to stay with Hawkins there, and the sheriff’s department would be available for on-site security, except for the hours of 1 to 8 a.m. each day.
Judge Harris decided to wait until Tuesday to see how much progress Spencer-Tanguay made with securing the Burke option.
At the Tuesday hearing, Spencer-Tanguay said she was close, but the security company needs time to identify the staff who will be on the job in Burke. Referring to the company’s owner, she said, “He’s trying to put together staff and cost, but we’ve said that cost will not be an issue here.”
The hearing then focused on whether the Yellow House was a viable option.
“I think it makes sense for Brian to go to the Yellow House because the Burke house isn’t quite ready for him and then he would be out of jail,” guardian Zoe Gascon. “I think that is the sensible thing to do at this point.”
Deputy State’s Attorney Tom Paul opposed the plan because it did not involve 24-hour security. “My concern is simply that there would be no on-site security personnel between 1 and 8,” he said.
Judge Harris decided that the location would be sufficient on a temporary basis because of the proximity of the sheriff’s department to the residence. The Lamoille Valley Sheriff’s Department is staffed 24 hours a day and the department headquarters is located across the street, about 300 feet from the Yellow House.
The topic of how Hawkins would get there from the prison in Springfield was then considered. Judge Harris asked Spencer-Tanguay if human services had anyone who could drive him to Hyde Park. She said that was not an option because it would be too dangerous.
“One of the things that he does is he becomes dangerous to his driver and he tries to jump out of the vehicle so we would not be able to transport him safely at this time,” she said.
Transportation was ultimately arranged through the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department.
Judge Harris called for a status hearing for Friday to see how soon the Burke return can happen.
