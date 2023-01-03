WEST BURKE — The town’s first female select board member submitted her resignation from the board at a meeting on Monday night, stating an injury drove her to the decision.
Christine “Chris” Emmons, who attended the meeting remotely through video conference, provided a statement noting her decision to resign from the board. Selectman Joe Allard read the statement during the meeting.
Emmons has been on the board since January 2017, when former long-time selectman Sam Sanderson stepped down from the board. She filled the role and was elected to finish Sanderson’s term of service. She was then re-elected to a three-year term in 2018 and re-elected to another three-year term in 2021.
“As you know, I have recently had a debilitating injury and though I am making progress at recovery, it has been during this time, when unable to do anything, that the reality of just how thin I’ve spread myself has become clear,” Emmons wrote in her resignation note. “This is not healthy or sustainable and for these reasons I have decided to step down from my selectboard position.”
In October, she broke her ankle in three places and needed surgery. She said the recovery has gone slowly, but she knows she will heal. It’s not the injury itself that is driving her decision to leave the board with a year left on her term, she said; it’s the realization that she had taken on too much.
“An injury forces you to stop and reevaluate how many balls that were in the air are all of a sudden on the ground,” she said.
Emmons has committed to staying on the board until Town Meeting.
The town of Burke staggers the election of the three selectman so that only one position is up for a vote each March. Allard, who was on the board when Emmons started, was up for re-election this year. Emmons’ decision now puts two of the three positions on the ballot.
Based on his own busy schedule, which includes the ownership and operation of the Main Street Gym in Lyndonville, and his town roles of selectman, health officer and emergency preparedness director, Allard said he was considering not seeking re-election.
With Emmons’ resignation, Allard said he has decided to pursue re-election. He said there are important projects in the works in the town, and that having multiple years of experience and knowledge on the board would serve the town. The other selectman, Mark Daigle, was voted to his first term in March 2022.
Emmons mentioned two of the ongoing projects that she will leave for other board members to see to completion. One is the effort to revitalize West Burke, including the possible creation of a wastewater system, and the other is the building of a new highway garage, which is something that has been discussed for many years and is now just starting to come together with land acquisition and site preparation.
She said it doesn’t matter when a board member in Burke chooses to resign, not seek re-election or lose in an election, there’s always important work that is ongoing. “Burke is a pretty vibrant and active town,” she said,
As far as accomplishments in town that she has presided over as a board member, Emmons referred to the building of a solid relationship with Kingdom Trails and the replacement of the Hayden Crossing Bridge, which she said she was initially opposed to.
It’s when she began to listen and learn about the importance of the crossing that she changed her mind.
Emmons said she believes her decisions as a board member have always been driven by a “greater good to the community” mentality.
“I tried to look at how does this topic relate to the greater good of the town?” she said, “how can I base my decision on the greater good and not base it on my own opinion? I always kept that in the back of my mind.”
Emmons, who first came to the board with qualifications that included 24 years of employment with the Agency of Transportation and service as a school board member, said a key qualification a select board member should possess is an attitude of selfless service on behalf of the town - “someone who has the best interest of their community at heart; someone who is willing to have some foresight as far as where the future of the town is moving.”
She said one of the takeaways from her time on the board is that it has been rewarding. “Whatever you give, you get back ten-fold,” she said.
Allard said Emmons will be missed on the board. “She’s friendly. She’s reasonable. She listens. She does a good job of proposing ways that people can understand,” he said.
Emmons said the town will carry on fine without her serving on the select board. “I am confident that there are other talented and giving people in Burke that can step up to lead,” she said.
