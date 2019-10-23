Burke Select Board Rescinds Leave Time Payout Vote

Late Burke resident Charlie "Chappy" Chapman is given an "I Voted" sticker from Burke Town Clerk Priscilla Aldrich just before the polls closed in 2018. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

BURKE — Retiring Town Clerk and Treasurer Priscilla Aldrich will be paid in full for her 240 hours of unused earned time when she concludes 25 years of service at the end of December, the select board has decided, reversing an earlier vote to pay her just half her accrued leave time.

Aldrich was not at the September meeting of the Burke Select Board, where her retirement letter was read into the record and accepted.

