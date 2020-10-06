Burke Select Board To Hire Outside Appraiser, Attorney For Burke Mt Appeal

The Burke Select Board will retain the services of a second outside appraisal firm as well as an attorney to represent the town in the court appeal taken by the Burke Mountain Resort's attorneys to Caledonia Superior Court recently. The board made that decision at its October meeting on Monday night. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

BURKE — The Burke Select Board held a nearly half-hour executive session at the outset of its monthly meeting on Monday evening, to discuss the court appeal filed by attorneys for Burke Mountain Resort over the ski mountain’s appraisal.

The $18.7 million appraisal was first contested to the Board of Civil Authority in Burke via a grievance. A public hearing held in late summer by the board saw the appraisal of the town’s assessor upheld.

