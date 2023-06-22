Burke Selectmen To Set Sewer System Bond Vote
Burke Select Board member Christine Emmons appears via online video for a select board meeting to discuss a proposed municiple wastewater system on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Attending the meeting at the town office in West Burke in person are Zoning Administrator Mike Harris and Andrea Day, from the Dufresne Group, an engineering company helping the town consider the system. (Photo by Dana Gray)

WEST BURKE — Selectmen are expected to meet today and set a new date for a multi-million dollar bond vote that if approved could create the village’s first wastewater system.

Board members initially set a date for July 18 when they met earlier this week but discovered after the fact that there wouldn’t be enough time to lawfully provide notice of the voting date. This morning the select board members will decide whether to set the bond vote a week later for July 25. It’s expected they’ll agree on that and also designate July 24 for an informational meeting about the vote.

