Burke Selectmen To Set Sewer System Bond Vote

WEST BURKE — Selectmen are expected to meet today and set a new date for a multi-million dollar bond vote that if approved could create the village’s first wastewater system.
Board members initially set a date for July 18 when they met earlier this week but discovered after the fact that there wouldn’t be enough time to lawfully provide notice of the voting date. This morning the select board members will decide whether to set the bond vote a week later for July 25. It’s expected they’ll agree on that and also designate July 24 for an informational meeting about the vote.
The ballot question to be put to voters is about their willingness to financially support a water and sewer system in the village of West Burke. It asks if all taxpayers in Burke will contribute to the project that would create a system to serve a section of West Burke village.
Interest in small multi-user systems in the village emerged back in 2018 through the efforts of One Burke, a group organized around the revitalization of the West Burke village.
Grants pursued by the group paid for feasibility studies that identified reasonable and safe sites for water and wastewater systems.
Andrea Day, with the engineering consulting firm Dufresne Group, who has been working with One Burke on the wastewater effort since the beginning, has been guiding the town through the process that identified a site for the system on property owned by Mike Cole in a gravel pit near his store off Route 5. It could accommodate 140 users in the vicinity.
As work was already underway when the pandemic hit, the timing makes the project eligible for COVID-relief federal ARPA money. More than $3.9 million is available to support the project.
The total cost has been set at $11.1 million. The ARPA funds plus expected assistance from a USDA rural development grant worth more than $3.1 million would cover about 65 percent of the total cost, leaving the town of Burke to cover the remaining 35 percent or $3.8 million.
Burke Zoning Administrator Mike Harris, who has been working with Day on the project, said there could be other sources of revenue that could lower the town’s obligation, but the bond vote language must communicate the highest amount the town would need to cover.
There have been three informational meetings to which members of the public were invited to learn about the project and pose questions and concerns.
Project details provided include answers to the “Why is it needed?” question. The answers speak to the vision of One Burke to see West Burke village experience a revitalization.
• “Approximately 33% of the parcels in West Burke village cannot support on-site water and wastewater under the current regulations.”
• “Protect water quality”
• “Reduce barriers to new businesses and affordable housing”
The information packet contends that proper infrastructure in the village could draw restaurants, a sporting goods store, specialty food stores, new single-family homes and new apartments.
The messaging around the project, said Harris, is that even though the system will be connected to a select few properties, the improvements will have long-term and far-reaching benefits for the community as a whole.
Harris said the informational meetings have been good; there have been concerns but no staunch opposition.
“I wouldn’t say there has been flat-out opposition,” he said.
People living outside the system range have questioned why they should pay for something that gives them no direct benefit, said Harris.
He said when that concern is raised, he tries to communicate the larger indirect benefit of such a system.
“It does indirectly benefit the town as whole just by virtue of the fact that property values will increase,” he said. “It may be a cliche, but if you have healthy villages then you have healthy towns.”
The bond would likely be in the form of a 30- to 40-year low-interest loan. If it is for the amount of $3.8 million, it would lead to a tax increase of $93 per year on a $150,000 home or $155 on a $250,000 home, according to an information packet provided by project officials.
Project funding also requires commitment from property owners within the system range to connect to the system. Maintenance costs of the system will be covered by the users. Quarterly costs per user is estimated at $144 for water and $40 for sewer.
Should voters approve of the bond request, it would put the project on a timeline to have a new system operational in three years. Within that period would be site acquisition, design and permitting, a bidding process and the construction.
If the vote is no, the effort would die, said Harris, because the favorable funding support options would cease.
“That (no vote) stops it,” he said. “There’s no point in going forward because it would be too cost prohibitive … “This is a once in a lifetime (funding) opportunity and we have to see if at least we can get a fair shot.”
