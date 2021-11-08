BURKE HOLLOW — With the approach of Veteran’s Day just around the corner and COVID still playing a large part of in everyone’s lives, Burke Town School’s fourth-grade students knew they would have to be creative to celebrate this year. Since the hallways are not being used this year, the students turned their attention to their windows.
“We wanted the entire school to be able to see the people in our community, country and world that have or are serving in the Military.” said teacher, Tracie Surridge. The kids put the word out to their families and friends via phone calls, Facebook and emails that they were looking for names, addresses, pictures and information on which branches people served in, where and how long. It wasn’t long before information started pouring into the classroom. The class received names and pictures of 85 Veterans.
Students decided to make a “Wall of Honor” in the windows using the information and pictures. Then they created cards to mail out to the Veterans they had addresses for — 85 cards filled with sincere thanks, heartfelt messages and drawings were created within a 2-day period. When asked how making the cards made them feel, the responses were emphatic. “It made me feel good inside to know I was making someone’s day brighter.” “I imagined the smile that will happen when the card gets opened.” “Making the cards made me feel happy because honoring our Veterans is a good thing to do.”
What did they learn? “I learned that Veterans went through a lot to keep the U.S.A. safe,” said Quixote Stoddard-Fitzpatrick. “I thought people could only serve for 3 years,” exclaimed Stella Chamberlain, “But some served as much as 40 years!” “I learned that war mentally hurt veterans,” stated Maddox McGinnis.
There were many intense conversations around the different wars and the treatment of soldiers returning home, especially the Vietnam Veterans. “Why would anyone spit on someone? That’s just not right!” exclaimed Ben Lund, shaking his head. “We learned how long a tour is and what a Purple Heart is given for.”
Surridge has already been receiving messages from those who received cards. “It is such an honor to me, and really watered me up. Thank you for all the vets out there also, as I know how much it will mean to them,” wrote Roger Morrill, of Littleton, N.H. “It meant a lot,” replied Mike Watson, of Morrisville. “Such a wonderful gift to get in my mailbox. Thank you Alexa!” stated Karen Kebbie Thompson, of Lyndonville.
Anyone walking by the eight windows of the classroom will have no doubt that the fourth-grade students honor and respect the men and women who have and are serving the country. The class already has plans for a Memorial Day window display for those who have served and died.
