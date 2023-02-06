Burke Townspeople Discuss Merits Of Curbside Trash Service

WEST BURKE — Trash is a big deal in town as additional seating was needed in the community building on Monday for people to discuss the continuation of curbside rubbish pickup.
Normally, select board meetings are attended by no more than a handful of residents, but the topic of trash on Monday drew more than 30 people.
Faced with trash truck maintenance issues and the challenge of retaining trash service workers, board members scheduled rubbish service as an agenda item, inviting townspeople to offer input about the issue of rubbish service in town.
Before opening up the discussion for public comment, board member Christine Emmons offered what the board feels are three options for the town considering trash.
The first option is to get out of the rubbish business and no longer provide curbside rubbish and recycling pickup. The recycling center in West Burke would remain. A private hauler would be allowed to set up at the recycling center and residents would take garbage there and pay per bag. Residents could also contract with private haulers to get trash service at their homes.
Another option is to do away with the curbside pickup and rent a compacting dumpster. The option would eliminate the need for a rubbish truck and associated labor needs. It was noted that a compacting dumpster would cost $950 a month. The option would require the installation of a fence, townspeople were told.
Option number three is to purchase a new truck, which was estimated at $350,000, and “hope for the best,” Emmons said, in terms of finding employees to drive the truck and load the truck.
The truck has been out of curbside pickup service for several weeks due to mechanical concerns. Residents are currently taking trash to the parked truck at specific times.
Select board members don’t want to move forward with returning to curbside pickup and the expenses it generates without hearing from the public.
It was pointed out that the curbside service benefits 200 households and that Burke Mountain residents are not among those homeowners on the collection route. One resident suggested trying to increase the number of households to increase the staff hours needed to make the job more attractive.
Several residents spoke about the benefit of providing curbside service as a service that makes the community attractive.
“It’s an asset; it helps our real estate,” said Jennifer Barone.
She also said that if the service goes away the issue of people littering, which is already a problem, will get worse.
“I am the person who picks up trash on Victory Road,” she said. “If we don’t have curbside prick I think we’re going to end up with trash on the side of the road.”
Samuel James, a resident of Burke Hollow, said he used to work on the curbside trash truck and said keeping the truck in service was a challenge.
The town’s road foreman, Dave Kaufman, whose crew has sometimes been called upon to assist with the service, said continuing the curbside service for so few at the expense of the entire town is not fair.
Townspeople mentioned that there are many things that people pay for where they don’t get a direct benefit, but they support the overall good of the town.
The discussion determined that there weren’t enough details on the costs and what residents could expect from the options chosen.
Select board chair Joe Allard said the board would work on getting the numbers residents need to consider the options moving forward.
Emmons said she can appreciate the benefits of keeping the curbside going, but it’s tough to stick with.
“As an administrator it’s been a nightmare to try to administer the program,” she said. “We have such a hard time keeping the positions filled. Many times we’ve had one or two of the pieces of the puzzle, but it’s been very rare that we’ve had all the pieces of the puzzle.”
