WEST BURKE — The campaigning effort of a resident who has lived in town for four years paid off on Tuesday with a select board election victory.
Jerry Booth was elected in a tight contest against Samuel James, who was running for a seat on the board for the third straight year. The vote, held by Australian ballot in the Community Building, revealed results of 113 for Booth and 104 for James.
Booth said he is grateful to the voters who supported him.
“I’m very pleased with the outcome,” he said. “I’m looking forward to working with (current board members) Joe (Allard) and Mark (Daigle) going forward.”
The opportunity to serve on the board followed a decision by multi-term select board member Christine Emmons to step down two years into her second three-year term. She began serving in 2017, finishing a term of service by Sam Sanderson.
A giant “thank you” card for Emmons was available for townspeople to sign at the polling place after they voted. At her final select board meeting as a board member on Monday, Emmons was presented with a trail marker sign from Kingdom Trails in her honor.
“It’s bittersweet leaving the service (on the board),” Emmons said. “I’ve enjoyed serving my community. It’s been really rewarding to deal with everything from the day-to-day working of the town to the larger projects and initiatives.”
Booth will be finishing the final year of the term Emmons started. He said he intends to finish the term and seek re-election next year.
His significant campaign efforts included knocking on doors, lawn signs and creating pamphlets to get the word out about his candidacy. The pamphlet has a smiling cartoon cow on it.
Booth was born into the dairy business and grew up in Barre. He became co-owner of Booth Bros. and continued to work in the business after Hood bought the company in 1997.
He and his wife have lived in West Burke for four years.
Booth has served on the Vermont Dairy Industry Association board and was a governor-appointee to the Vermont Milk Commission. His new role as selectman is his first time in an elected office within a municipality.
Booth said he has long thought about getting involved with town governance. In recent months he started attending select board meetings and taking a greater interest in the decisions and discussions before the board.
James ran again when he learned Emmons would resign from the board. He was only two votes away in the election last year when Mark Daigle won.
Before learning about Emmons, James said he wasn’t planning to run this year.
Also on the ballot was select board incumbent Joe Allard. He ran unopposed for another three-year term.
Emmons said she believes Booth will do a good job for the town. She said he has been very engaged recently, attending the board meetings. He also sought her insights into some of the larger ongoing town projects.
“He really seems to want to understand the things that he didn’t know about,” said Emmons.
She said Booth’s background in the dairy company means he has good experience in problem-solving.
“He has the potential to bring positive contributions to the select board,” Emmons said.
