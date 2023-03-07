WEST BURKE — The campaigning effort of a resident who has lived in town for four years paid off on Tuesday with a select board election victory.

Jerry Booth was elected in a tight contest against Samuel James, who was running for a seat on the board for the third straight year. The vote, held by Australian ballot in the Community Building, revealed results of 113 for Booth and 104 for James.

