BURKE — Ahead of today’s Town Meeting voting by Australian ballot, townspeople gathered virtually via Zoom Monday evening to discuss the issues in an informational meeting.
And while it was the most discussed topic, not even possible marijuana sales in town could keep the meeting from concluding in less than an hour.
The masked moderator, Jennifer Barone, conducted the meeting from a computer in the Town Clerk’s office. She said she couldn’t do it from home because her internet speed is poor, but was happy to report on broadband improvement progress for the area Communications District, of which Burke is a member.
Despite people not being together physically, Barone began the meeting like other informational meetings held in the past by reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
About 45 computers were logged into the online video conference. Barone guided people “attending” from their homes through a 25-item Warning that included the town budget of $2,110,479, a list of the offices to be voted on, a speed limit question, a list of several special spending appropriations and a question about whether Burke voters would be OK with marijuana sales in town.
The cannabis question drew the most discussion as one townsperson was concerned about where pot sales businesses would be located. Town Administrator Mike Harris said a vote of approval by Burke residents would only be the first step in the process of in-town retail sales. He said a seven-person commission would need to approve each business, and then the town’s development review board would need to OK the location.
The questioner, with the name “Patricia” appearing with an otherwise black computer screen, said townspeople should have another say on the issue whenever a site is identified.
“It’s a drug and I just think it should be a little more restricted,” she said.
Voters will also be asked if all town roads should be restricted by a 25 mph speed limit. The vote, Select Board Chair Christine Emmons said, was non-binding. The results will only serve to gauge how people feel about the idea.
The only question to come up during the reading of the articles related to special appropriations was whether there was a way to increase a couple of them. Resident Tabitha Bowling referenced Catamount Arts, which is asking for $500 in Burke, and the Cobleigh Library, which seeks $1,200 from Burke taxpayers. She wondered if the money requests could be higher.
Town Clerk Linda Corey explained the process of getting an increase to an appropriation requires the asking organization to submit a petition with signatures from 5 percent of voters in January.
The only contest for a town office is for the select board. Emmons is being challenged by Sam James. Emmons said she wished to continue as a select board member to see major projects through to completion. James did not “attend” the meeting.
The meeting began at 6 p.m. and ended at 6:56 p.m.
Before ending the meeting and signing off, Barone said, “I hope you enjoyed the Zoom meeting and maybe next year we will be back in person,” said Barone. “I hope so because I miss seeing you all.”
