Due to the efforts and collaboration of the Town of Burke, Kingdom Trails, and Burke Mountain, the annual fireworks display will go on as scheduled, Friday, July 3d at the Sherburne Base Lodge.
“The summer just wouldn’t be right without some fireworks at the Mountain”, shared Kevin Mack, General Manager of Burke Mountain. “We reached out to Kingdom Trails and the Town of Burke with an idea for a free event that people could watch from their front porch or with some social distancing in place at the resort’s base parking area.”
Although the fireworks will be launched at the same location, Sherburne Base Lodge at Burke Mountain, the scene will look very different because of the Be Smart, Stay Safe Vermont guidelines.
Parking will be limited and available free of charge in the base lodge parking lots (approx. 200 cars will be allowed to comply with physical distancing requirements) and attendees will be allowed to setup lawn chairs adjacent to their vehicles. Parking is family friendly. No alcohol, or grills, but people may bring chairs and blankets to enjoy the show. No pets please. Lots will open at 7pm, first-come first-serve and all vehicles must exit once the fireworks are over.
Donations benefiting the East Burke Fire Brigade and the West Burke Fire Department will be accepted at the entrance of the Sherburne Base Lodge parking lot.
