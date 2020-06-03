The Burklyn Arts Council is informing the community that the decision has been made to cancel its 50th anniversary summer fair, which would have been on Independence Day in the Bandstand Park in Lyndonville. The difficult decision to cancel was made as the situation with SARS-COVID-19 remains unresolved with questions, both of the wisdom and the legality of holding mass gatherings. After monitoring the state guidelines, it has become clear that BAC can not host the summer fair this year.
BAC has not gone into hibernation, in spite of needing to cancel this year’s summer fair. The Arts In the Schools fund has distributed over $16,500 this school year. Most recently, Burklyn distributed senior and eighth-grade scholarships, as well as some special COVID-19 grants for arts supplies.
BAC is announcing the following names of students who received these honors.
Recipients of this year’s Burklyn senior scholarships, granted to Lyndon Institute seniors, are: Irie Campbell and Lauren Chamberlain, who will each receive a $2,000 tuition voucher to help them on their way to study the arts at a college level.
Eighth-grade art scholarships were granted to students at each of the Kingdom East Schools and the Riverside School as follows: Eden Breish, Wyatt Bunnell, Silas Chapman, Una Colby, Maaike Dam, Ryder Degreenia, Lydia Gillespie, Ava Holycross, Lauren Labounty, Emma Marceau, Hayden Marceau, Eliza Noel, Maison Owen, Faith Powers, Liviya Russo, Alex Sirois, Austin Strang, Tyler Tanner, Taylor Trepanier and Riddick Wyman.
In all times, the arts are an integral part of the lives of human beings and frequently have special value for children. For 50 years it has been BAC’s mission to facilitate access to arts opportunities for young people in the communities. BAC looks forward to many more years of serving. In the meantime keep making art at home and online. You can reach us at burklynarts40@gmail.com.
