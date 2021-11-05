NEK — The Burklyn Arts Council board recently announced the cancellation of this year’s Burklyn Arts Holiday Fair. It had been scheduled for Dec. 4-5.
Not affected, however, is the council’s summer crafts fair, to be held Saturday, July 2 in Lyndonville’s Bandstand Park. Organization for that annual event has already begun.
“Like so many events that have faced cancellation this year, increasing Covid-19 numbers in the region played a part in the council’s decision to forego the holiday fair,” said Darcie McCann, director of the NEK Chamber of Commerce. “Additionally, vendor numbers were considerably lower than normal.”
“Our council is all about promoting arts in the schools. Concern for the health of the children, families, volunteers, vendors and trustees who attend the fair must be our foremost priority,” according to a board statement. “The prospect of someone getting COVID from attending the event was not a risk we were willing to take.” Between 1,000 and 2,000 people attend the two-day holiday event, board members noted.
“We know this news is disappointing, but there is a bigger consideration here,” added the board. McCann added that those wishing to shop for items for the holidays can check out the organization’s website, which includes links to its vendor sites.
