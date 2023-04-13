One of the Northeast Kingdom’s most celebrated craft fairs is returning this summer to Bandstand Park in Lyndonville, the 54th annual Burklyn Arts Summer Fair.

The Burklyn Arts Council will host the fair on Saturday, July 1, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., rain or shine, in the center of downtown Lyndonville. It features juried crafts, children’s activities, music and food, including the organization’s famous strawberry shortcake.

