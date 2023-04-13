One of the Northeast Kingdom’s most celebrated craft fairs is returning this summer to Bandstand Park in Lyndonville, the 54th annual Burklyn Arts Summer Fair.
The Burklyn Arts Council will host the fair on Saturday, July 1, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., rain or shine, in the center of downtown Lyndonville. It features juried crafts, children’s activities, music and food, including the organization’s famous strawberry shortcake.
Always held on the first Saturday of July, profits from the event support grants and scholarships for the arts in the schools and communities within the Kingdom East Unified School District.
Exhibitors at this fair must pass a jury process. Crafts are evaluated for originality, excellence of workmanship, mastery of their medium, technical proficiency and aesthetics. The process is exacting but necessary to maintain Burklyn’s high standards, ensuring the fair features some of the most talented crafters and trades people in Vermont and northern New Hampshire, said Burklyn Arts Council Chair Cara Berryman.
“The Burklyn Arts Summer Fair is one of the highlights of the summer,” Berryman added. “The wonderful assortment of crafters, music and great food draws visitors from all over Vermont and the North Country.”
Money raised by the organization’s two fairs - the second is in December - provides financial assistance to 14 towns within the school district. Burklyn is an all-volunteer organization with no paid employees. For more information on the fair or to become a vendor, contact BurklynArts40@gmail.com or burklyn-arts.org.
