A Burlington resident is accused of leaving the scene of an accident and negligent operation following an incident on Route 58 Aug. 18.
Dale Ploof, 35, was identified as the operator of a vehicle that was allegedly involved in a crash. Ploof was later located and arrested after police said he ran into the woods following the crash.
