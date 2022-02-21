ST. JOHNSBURY — Nearly three and a half months after a Summer Street apartment building was destroyed by a fire that claimed the life of one resident, authorities granted permission to demolish the standing but unstable structure.
Operating an excavator, P.J. Weaver of Weaver Construction began tearing apart the 122-year-old two-story building at 535 Summer St., owned by Helen and Stephen Robertson, Monday morning. By the afternoon the structure had been leveled and the work to haul away the building debris was underway. Paul Weaver said the site should be cleaned up by Wednesday.
Weaver said his crew has been waiting to do the demo since shortly after the Nov. 9 fire, but a police investigation into the cause of the fire delayed demolition until now.
Connie March, 58, died in the fire. She had recently moved into the apartment building and was working for the Robertsons at their next-door business, Sayles Funeral Home.
The resident of the other apartment, Jeannie Ayer, and a visitor, Caitlyn Leiviska, safely escaped the fire that traveled quickly through the building. Ayer is now living in Lyndonville. She lost two cats in the fire.
The location of the fire was determined to be a back porch, but how it was ignited remains unreported by authorities. The fire was reported at 1:45 a.m. after neighbors heard the explosion of a propane tank.
Firefighters from multiple departments battled the fire but the structure could not be saved. Stephen Robertson said it was determined the day after the fire that the building was totally damaged.
He said demolition permits regarding asbestos and lead were in hand quickly after the fire, and Weaver was ready to start the following Tuesday - just one week after the fire, but on Friday, Nov. 12, police officials called to say the building was the site of an investigation and could not be touched.
“We’ve been in that holding pattern at that point until now,” said Stephen Robertson.
The Robertsons were told to board up the windows and keep the door secured. Yellow tape had been placed around the building to keep people away.
“It was her (State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski) decision that we were going to hold the scene until we were absolutely positive that we had done everything we could do to extract the evidence we needed,” said St. Johnsbury Police Det. Sgt. Lester Cleary.
The burned structure has been an eyesore for the neighborhood and the funeral home business.
“We’ve done our best to try to gear everything (funeral business) toward Lyndonville,” said Stephen Robertson. “We’ve moved what we could to the Guibord Pearsons Funeral Home.” The Robertsons also own that funeral home. “The families have been very understanding as to why we didn’t want to have things here.”
Stephen Robertson said he and Helen have been eager to get the site cleaned up “for ourselves and the neighborhood and the families that we serve.”
When the collapsing condition of the roof began to worsen, the Robertsons reached out to authorities to ask about demolition.
During a meeting among police investigators and the state’s attorney last week, Zaleski gave the OK.
St. Johnsbury Police Chief Tim Page called the Robertsons in the middle of the week to say they were allowed to move forward with building removal. By Friday, Weaver Construction was on site preparing for the demolition.
Ayer was allowed back inside on Friday into areas not structurally compromised by the fire damage to check for items that she might want. The excavator work on Monday that tore the building apart from front to back momentarily exposed a second-floor closet full of clothes before it too was carved away to become part of the gathering pile of debris.
The decision to allow for the removal of the building is an acknowledgment that police don’t need to return to the scene.
“We didn’t see that there was anything more of evidentiary value,” said Sgt. Lester Cleary. “At this juncture it was decided they could go ahead and take care of it before it presented any further problems,” said Sgt. Cleary.
Sgt. Cleary said police aren’t ready to share details from the investigation, but expects an official report soon.
The Robertsons will not be rebuilding a residence.
“We don’t want to be landlords with all of the headaches that go along with that,” Stephen Robertson said.
The plan instead is to build a retaining wall on the back of the lot and create a level lawn area. Where the property line meets Webster Street will include a few cedar trees. At some point in the future, Stephen Robertson said, the space may include a gazebo or pavilion.
“It will be something that is pleasing to the neighborhood,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.