RYEGATE — A burning car on Interstate 91 Wednesday afternoon delayed traffic until firefighters arrived to extinguish the flames and make passage safe.
Nicholas Lloyd, 46, of Bethany, Conn., told Vermont State Trooper Kyle Fecher that he pulled his vehicle, a 2016 BMW X3, into the breakdown lane and exited the car when smoke started coming from the engine area. Soon the car caught fire.
The car fire at milemarker 117.2 was reported about 3:15 p.m. Firefighters from the Ryegate Fire Department extinguished the blaze. Trooper Fecher noted that the interstate in that area was not reopened until 4:08 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.