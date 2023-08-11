Burnouts, Crash Lead To Gunfire At Mt. Pleasant Trailer Park
The Caledonia County Courthouse on Main Street in St. Johnsbury.

Vermont State Police responded to a report of gunshots in the Mt. Pleasant Trailer Park in St. Johnsbury on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Austin Emmons, 20, of St. Johnsbury, was charged in Caledonia Superior Court on Thursday with felony aggravated assault with a weapon. Judge Rory T. Thibault then released Emmons on conditions.

