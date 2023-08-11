Burnouts, Crash Lead To Gunfire At Mt. Pleasant Trailer Park

Vermont State Police responded to a report of gunshots in the Mt. Pleasant Trailer Park in St. Johnsbury on Saturday, Aug. 5.
Austin Emmons, 20, of St. Johnsbury, was charged in Caledonia Superior Court on Thursday with felony aggravated assault with a weapon. Judge Rory T. Thibault then released Emmons on conditions.
No injuries were reported during the alleged incident which occurred on Avenue A.
Police said that when they arrived at the trailer park, the alleged victim, Dominic Woodward, 29, told police that Emmons had shot at him after crashing his truck.
Caledonia Superior Court
“I observed a Red Pickup truck bearing Texas Registration that was parked in the driveway of the residence with multiple people surrounding it,” wrote Tpr. David Wicks in his report.
Police asked if anyone had been shot.
“I heard Dominic Woodward who appeared very shaken up, shout out, ‘He shot at me though!’” wrote Tpr. Wicks.
Police said Woodward continued on and said that Emmons had pulled a gun on him and was firing. Woodward stated that the vehicle had crashed in the trailer park while he was doing an oil change.
A few days later, police contacted Emmons and he told investigators that he was doing “burnouts” on the road of the trailer park before he broke the rear end of his truck and crashed into concrete barriers located in the trailer park.
Police asked Emmons how many rounds he fired from his gun.
“He advised it was one towards the sky,” wrote Tpr. Wicks.
Emmons also told police that he pulled his gun out after being punched in the face by Woodward.
Emmons faces a possible sentence up to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
