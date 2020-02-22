Burrington Indicted On Federal Firearm Charge By Grand Jury

Tony Burrington

A Peacham man arrested last week after his home and business were searched by state and federal investigators has been indicted by a grand jury on a federal gun charge.

Tony Lee Burrington Jr., 26, pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court to a felony charge of unlawful transport of firearms on Thursday. U.S. Magistrate Judge John M. Conroy ordered Burrington to be detained “pending further proceedings,” according to court documents.

1
0
0
0
0

Load comments