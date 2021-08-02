Business and Professional Women St. Johnsbury are hosting a 1920s themed Networking event on August 18th at the St. Johnsbury Distillery. This event will commemorate 101 years since the signing of the 19th Amendment, granting women the right to vote. This event is open to all.
The cost of attendance is by donation. BPW will host a 50/50 raffle with door prizes. All proceeds benefit the St. Johnsbury BPW programming.
This fun filled night is meant to be light and encourage business people throughout the Kingdom to come and network with one another. Registration is required if you will be bringing business materials, and encouraged for all others so that seating can be properly arranged.
You can register by emailing Tabitha at armstrong.tabitha@gmail.com. Costumes are encouraged, but not required. This Distillery is located at 74 Eastern Ave, St. Johnsbury, VT.
BPW St Johnsbury is a 99 year old non-profit, bipartisan organization that fosters the success of working women by providing career advancement resources, work/life strategies and personal and professional connections. We are working to define BPW for the future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.