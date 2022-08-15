LYNDON — For months, business owners were mum while the Planning Commission drafted changes to signage by-laws.
Now, as the changes head to a public hearing on Aug. 24, the commission wants those businesspeople to speak up.
Last week the commissioners put out a call for business owners to attend the public hearing, submit written feedback, or both.
Doing so will help determine if the proposed changes are acceptable or need more work, said Commissioner Curtis Carpenter.
“Right now we’re just trying to guess at the way people want to go, because we’re not getting feedback from anybody,” Carpenter said.
With any luck, commissioners said, the public hearing will enjoy a strong turnout and robust discussion.
If substantial changes are proposed, then the commission would pull back the policy, revise it, and schedule another public hearing.
Doing so, Carpenter said, would be better than surprising businesses with unwanted regulations and driving a wedge between the municipal and commercial sectors.
“If it turns out the changes are going to be substantial, then they’ll be substantial. We’ll just run it through the process again; not a big deal,” he shrugged. “But right now we’re just spinning our wheels on the Planning Commission and not getting the kind of input we need to really move it forward.”
Assuming there is substantial public comment, Planning Administrator Nicole Gratton said it would be better late than never.
“I would say let’s take it as an opportunity to hear from a lot of the public. I am guessing you’re going to hear a lot of feedback, and rather than trying to make it all fit [on Aug. 24], I would think we would just take in that feedback and maybe redraft from there.”
The public hearing will be open to in-person and Zoom attendance.
Those wanting to review the proposed changes to the signage by-law can view them at www.lyndonvt.org/zoning-bylaws
To submit written comments, email the Planning Administrator at planning@lyndonvt.org.
CONCERNS RAISED
Sarah Lafferty, President of the Lyndon Area Chamber of Commerce, set in motion the signage by-law update to make it more business-friendly.
However, she expressed concern last month about unintended consequences, noting that the vast majority of local businesses would be non-conforming under the proposed changes.
Specifically, it would redefine permissible signage to include items such as logos and window graphics, so that many businesses would suddenly violate maximum signage limits.
It would also prohibit vinyl and plastic banners as permanent signage.
Lafferty hopes that business owners will educate themselves on the topic and participate in the Planning Commission’s public hearing on the proposed signage by-law changes on Aug. 24.
If no substantial changes are made, it moves forward to the Select Board for a second public hearing and adoption.
When the question was posed in July if existing signage would be grandfathered, Gratton said it would defeat the purpose of an updated by-law.
However, Lafferty recommended a flexible approach, allowing business owners to take incremental steps toward compliance as a way to ease the burden. Gratton was receptive to the suggestion.
Lafferty also suggested that the Planning Commission consider even greater increases to maximum signage as a way to soften the blow.
ABOUT THE CHANGES
Currently in draft form, the updated sign ordinance would set new standards for sign definitions, construction and display.
It would ease regulations on businesses in the Commercial and Industrial zones, allowing those with more than 18 feet of street frontage to install up to 200 square feet of building signage.
The current limit is 100 square feet, regardless of building size, which some business owners argue is too restrictive.
The nine-page draft ordinance would also prohibit vinyl and plastic banners as permanent signage, create an exemption for murals, and allow businesses to put out temporary promotional signage (e.g. sandwich boards, advertising banners) during business hours.
Full text of proposed changes to the nine-page document will be posted on the town website.
The Planning Commission began work on an updated sign ordinance update in January and incorporated up-to-date state statutes in the draft proposal.
For more information visit LyndonVt.org.
