St. Johnsbury School Business Manager Debra Drew said the school district will likely end the year in good financial shape.
“At this point I continue to project a slight surplus at year end,” said Drew as she gave her regular report to the school board Monday night by Zoom teleconference. “The area of variance that could have an impact on that surplus (is) special education contract services.”
School officials say contract services generally consist of occupational therapy or speech language services — for students with individualized education plans (IEP) — that are not provided by the school’s regular special education staff.
Drew said the question is how many services can be provided within the parameters of guidelines set by the state Agency of Education regarding special education contract services.
“It could make a difference in the year-end surplus,” said Drew. “We need to be very careful that the kids get the the services that they’re supposed to receive during this dismissal time.”
Drew said contracted service agreements are now under review to allow for COVID-19 related changes.
“We are in communication with those providers and we are crafting side letter agreements to reflect the necessary changes,” said Drew.
Drew also said the school district cash flow was “positive and strong at this point” and that the business office staff is still working on a rotating schedule that allows employees to work both at home and at the school business office. The business office team also meets by Zoom weekly, said Drew in her report.
