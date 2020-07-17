Business Owners Call For More Funding

Battered by the coronavirus, small businesses face an uncertain future.
A recent survey conducted by the New Hampshire Small Business Development Center shows how uncertain.
Of the 1,549 businesses polled, one in six weren’t sure they’d be around in a year.
“That’s really concerning,” said Liz Gray, State Director of the NHSBDC.
Now, business leaders are looking for assurances.
In a roundtable with Sen. Maggie Hassan on Thursday, they asked for additional federal relief, to pick up where the $2 trillion CARES Act and $669 billion Paycheck Protection Program left off.
Another injection of funding would allow businesses — particularly those in the hard hit restaurant, hospitality, and entertainment industries — to absorb the collective economic impact of the pandemic.
“The Payroll Protection Program saved us,” said Jay Bolduc, Managing Operator of Great NH Restaurants, which employs 650 people at eight restaurants in the southern part of the state. “Now we are in a position where we’re desperate for another round.”
Hassan aims to deliver.
She will push for a new relief package when the Senate reconvenes next week.
Congressional leaders are expected to strike a deal at some point, but they face a political divide: Democrats pushed a $3 trillion bill through the House but Senate Republicans are expected to counter with a $1 trillion proposal.
Hassan also mentioned extending tax credits provided through the CARES Act, such as the employee retention tax credit.
No matter the outcome, she endorsed a long-term approach.
“We need to think beyond eight week relief packages for certain industries,” Hassan said.
NATIONAL STRATEGY
Fred Nemeth has been satisfied with government aid programs so far.
He called the Paycheck Protection Program “a lifeline” for his eight-year-old eatery, The Sunrise Shack in Glen, and said CARES Act funds (distributed through the state’s Main Street Relief Fund) were “a godsend.”
Now he wants Washington to deliver more than money.
“The number one thing we can do is get this from a public health standpoint under control,” he said. “All this relief is very important and helpful, but if we have to battle constantly about whether people need to wear masks and whether there’s enough testing …. it really cries out of a notional policy that will address all of that.”
Hassan agreed on the need for a national strategy.
That includes a plan for immunization, she said.
“There is growing confidence in the scientific community that we’re going to see meaningful vaccines,” Hassan said. “The hard part here — in addition to the science that’s happening — is making sure that we are prepared as a country. Not only to manufacture a vaccine but [to] have enough of the raw materials to make vials, hypodermic needles and syringes. And then to have a system that prioritizes who gets the vaccine first.”
“As we’ve seen with testing and [personal protective equipment], the administration has to really develop a national strategy and that has been one of or biggest challenges, getting supplies where they are needed at the right time.”
FORGIVENESS
Professional fireworks shows went dark this year.
That was bad news for the Atlas PyroVision Entertainment Group of Jaffrey.
“Atlas does 70 percent of the pyrotechnic displays in New England and we are forecasting with the loss of May, June and now the Fourth of July that our revenues will be down 85 to 90 percent,” said CEO Stephen Pelkey.
Fortunately, he said, his business received money through the Paycheck Protection Program, the Small Business Association Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, and the CARES Act (through the N.H. Main Street Relief Fund).
For businesses in the live entertainment industry (commercial pyrotechnics, concert venues, etc.) that won’t see meaningful income for a year, Pelkey said loan forgiveness was key.
“That would be extremely helpful,” he said, noting that his projections for 2021 are 60 percent pre-COVID levels because “we just don’t believe there will be municipalities or businesses that will be able to fund these large gatherings.”
He added that his company has retained its 26 full time employees throughout the crisis.
“We didn’t furlough or lay off anybody. It’s been tough, we’ve had to dig very deep into our personal investments, our retirement investments, but you have to do what you have to do,” he said. “We’re a third generation family business, four of my six daughters are in the business, and it’s tough. You think that you’re going to retire in seven or eight years, and you put that off to the side and just say ‘Well, they’ll be pushing me around in a wheelchair, but that’s just the way that it goes’.”
SEASONAL CONCERNS
New Hampshire businesses have been resilient during the pandemic.
None more than restaurants. When their dining rooms were closed, they switched to take-out, curbside pickup and delivery models. And when they re-opened this summer, they built and expanded outdoor dining areas, where people felt safer.
The Great NH Restaurants chain reported “well over half” of its business is outdoor dining and takeout. (“It’s where the public wants to be and where they feel more comfortable,” Bolduc said.) Meanwhile The Sunrise Shack opened in June with outdoor seating and takeout only. (“We’re having fairly good success with that,” Nemeth said.)
But it won’t stay summer forever.
Restaurants (and other seasonal businesses) that were closed for two months and saw reduced summer business must next make it through the winter off-season.
“The biggest concern is [that] in New Hampshire outdoor dining year-round is not particularly feasible. So we’re looking ahead and thinking what happens when we get into the colder weather,” said Nemeth, who installed a new ventilation in his 50-seat dining room, which remains closed for the time being. “A lot of restaurants have gone to indoor dining as they’re permitted to. Given how small our space is inside, we’ve held off on doing that. We’re looking at making some improvements to the restaurant that will allow for greater airflow inside and make us feel more comfortable bringing our employees and customers inside.”
For many businesses, making it through the winter will be a challenge.
In the New Hampshire Small Business Development Survey, 75 percent of companies saw a decline in revenue from mid-February (before the pandemic) to mid-June, 50 percent said revenue decreased more than half, and 40 percent had fewer employees.
Concerned with people’s willingness to gather indoors when the temperature drops, Bolduc suggested additional PPP funds and industry specific for businesses in the restaurant and hospitality sectors.
“Right now over the summer with our expanded outside dining we’re in decent shape, but this is New England and we’re very nervous,” he said, adding that the public has a negative view of enclosed spaces during the outbreak. “That’s going to be a challenge that sticks with our industry for a very long time.”
ACCESS TO FUNDS
Shoshanna Kelly, owner and creative director of Kelly Creative Advertising in Nashua, pointed to issues that women and minorities experienced during the pandemic.
A new mother, Kelly noted, “Being a mom and not having daycare and not having school, a lot of women are struggling with that because often times so much of that does land on women. And a lot of people I know are coming out of the workforce because they can’t do it all.”
She also noted that minorities often don’t have strong relationships with local banks, which impacts their ability to access federal aid programs.
“Having a banking relationship was really important in whether or not you got PPP,” Kelly said. “I had the good fortune of lining up with a small community bank that started in Nashua in January and I was able to talk directly to everyone in bank.”
“You didn’t get that from big banks at all, and minorities don’t always historically have good relationships with banking partners.”
