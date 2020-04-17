In some of the remote areas of the Northeast Kingdom, internet service is about to become more accessible.
Gov. Phil Scott and the Department of Public Service announced this week a collaboration with several partners that will increase internet access by means of public Wi-Fi hotspots for dozens of rural towns in Vermont. Deployment is already underway with installation of devices starting at the Wheelock Town offices.
“Broadband remains a critical resource for Vermonters in rural areas to stay connected and work and learn remotely during our Stay Home, Stay Safe period,” Scott said. “We are grateful to our partners at Microsoft, RTO Wireless and Up And Running I.T. for their assistance in providing this important service.”
“The broadband gap already disproportionately impacts Americans who reside in rural areas, and COVID-19 has only exacerbated this problem, preventing many people in rural communities from accessing online learning, telework, telemedicine and other necessary parts of life during this crisis,” said Shelley McKinley, Microsoft vice president general manager of technology and corporate responsibility. “Microsoft Airband is working with companies and governments like those in Vermont to bridge the broadband gap amid the crisis and help ensure that rural communities aren’t left behind.”
Launched in 2017, the Microsoft Airband Initiative is partnering with internet service providers and others to extend broadband access to three million people who reside in unserved rural areas.
“The initiative clearly will support more internet connectivity in our region,” said Jen Botzojorns, Kingdom East Superintendent of Schools, whose region includes the small towns of Burke, Concord, Lunenburg/Gilman, Lyndon, Miller’s Run, Newark and Sutton. “We appreciate both the businesses and the governor for creating opportunities for more access. In Wheelock, Lyndon and Concord, this will provide access for families that are close to the hotspots or who have transportation and the ability to access the hotspots.
“We continue to struggle with our more remote areas in Sutton, Newark, Sheffield and Concord that have no cell service, so hot spots are not as useful,” Botzojorns added. “Our technology support, Jeff Everett, at Wild Branch is working to address each of our families and their needs.”
At the outset of the COVID-19 emergency, the Department of Public Service published a public Wi-Fi hotspot map on its website to assist Vermonters with internet access for information, remote work and learning. The map identifies places where people can access free public Wi-Fi options from a car to maintain appropriate social distancing.
A review of that data found that 38 small towns and gores across the state had no identified suitably socially-distant and publicly-available Wi-Fi. The department reached out to public schools, libraries and town halls about partnering to have public Wi-Fi installed for their communities. “Over 50 communities have reached out to the Department thus far,” McKinley stated.
Local public Wi-Fi spots available through this initiative are being offered at: Town of Wheelock, Concord School, Lyndon Town School, Morgan Country Store (town clerk, post office etc.), Charleston Elementary School, Coventry Village School, Jay-Westfield Joint Elementary School, Walden School, Waterford School, Norton Town Office, Office of Unified Towns and Gores, East Haven Community Building, Craftsbury Common, Greensboro offices and Albany Methodist Church.
