NEWPORT CITY — Aid is on the way for businesses across Vermont, with flexibility to benefit even the smallest operation, says Rep. Michael Marcotte, chairman of the Vermont House Economic Development and Commerce Committee.
Marcotte, who owns Jimmy Kwik mini-mart in Newport City, knows how difficult it has been for some small businesses to get financial relief.
That’s why he’s helping spread the word about two aid packages for businesses, including one that is due to be signed by Vermont Gov. Phil Scott soon.
And the first of several webinars about who can apply and how will be held today, Thursday, 3 to 4 p.m., at https://accd.vermont.gov/content/economic-recovery-grants-overview-webinar-2020-07-02-1500.
Two other webinars are on Friday accessible at the same website.
The bill Marcotte helped shepherd through the Legislature is Bill H.966, which he says expands the amount of economic aid and who can apply for it beyond an initial relief law Act 115, called Vermont’s Economic Recovery Grant Program.
The two aid packages tap into federal CARES Act funding received by Vermont to help the economy recover from the shut-downs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Businesses can apply beginning on Monday for aid at the COVID-19 Recovery Resource Center at the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development at https://accd.vermont.gov/covid-19/economic-recovery-grants.
The Scott administration is strongly encouraging all business owners to visit the Recovery Grant Resource Center before Monday for full details of the program, eligibility requirements, and documentation that will be needed with applications.
Marcotte said businesses should do other things to prepare this week to make the application easier. They should call the Vermont Department of Taxes to create an online account through which aid would flow, he said.
“It would be much better to do that first,” Marcotte said.
Applications can be filed beginning Monday for a share of the first $70 million in economic grants.
It will benefit businesses that lost 75 percent or more of their revenue in any one month between March 1 and September 1 this year compared to the previous year, with other restrictions, and has not received another grant previously.
Marcotte said the first wave of grants benefit businesses that completely shut down, including wedding venues and related businesses, hotels, for months. It will also help some others that provide services like hair salons, he said.
The second aid package of $82 million, will expand the program to make available grants to businesses that were able to partially open, like those which sold takeout meals, for example, or sold goods online, but still lost 50 percent or more of revenue during one month this year compared to last year.
That includes a working lands enterprise fund for agriculture, food, forest and wood products businesses. Marcotte said those grants, for example, would help dairy farms pivot to start producing cheese or meat cattle or vegetables instead.
There is money to benefit businesses of five or less employees owned by women or minorities, Marcotte said.
“Generally we find they are usually left behind.”
There is another batch for outdoor recreation businesses to help with public health signs, cleaning outdoor facilities and for monitoring customers that was not needed before, he said.
That means the Vermont Land Trust could apply for a grant to put up signs on new trails at Bluffside Farm in Newport City, or to cover maintenance of trails that are being used more frequently as local residents enjoy outdoor activities during home vacation, he said.
Non-profit arts councils and associations like Catamount Arts can apply for funding to help small artists, although it may not benefit as much large organizations like the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro, Marcotte said.
He is planning to talk to the agency about helping larger cultural organizations.
Other funding in the second package would help create a Restart Vermont marketing program and for business assistance online.
There’s also funding for pilot projects by community action groups, like one in southern Vermont, linking restaurants with farmers to provide thousands of meals to low-income families.
Any restaurant in the Northeast Kingdom that wants to participate should contact Northeast Kingdom Community Action, Marcotte said.
“It’s a win for everybody. It helps the restaurants that are struggling … and it helps our local farmers,” especially with limits on farmers’ markets this year, he said.
The package also supports broadband expansion, which will be critical to continue to encourage people to move into rural Vermont like the NEK.
“I just want to make sure all our businesses are aware what’s going on so they can access these grants,” Marcotte said.
