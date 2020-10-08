NEWPORT CITY — A local businessman has been ordered held without bail on charges of obstructing justice and violating conditions of release in connection with an underlying charge of aggravated domestic assault.

Judge A. Gregory Rainville ordered George M Azur II, 46, of Derby, whose family owns what was Azur’s Mini Mart on Railroad Square in Newport City, held without bail on charges on Tuesday. The site current houses Pizza Hut and a liquor store.

