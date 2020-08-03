Butler Agrees To Plea Deal With N.H. Authorities

Arther S. Butler, right, in Caledonia County Superior Court on Monday, Feb. 24. 2020. At left is defense attorney Dan Sedon of Chelsea. (Photo By Todd Wellington)

Arther Butler is now on track to settle several criminal charges pending against him in New Hampshire.

The Topsham resident, who is accused of shooting and paralyzing a man in St. Johnsbury last year, pleaded not guilty recently to charges of resisting arrest, escape, drug possession and underage alcohol possession in connection with an incident earlier this month in Milan, New Hampshire.

