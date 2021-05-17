Arther Butler was brought back from a New Hampshire jail to Vermont on Monday where he is now being held for lack of $60,000 bail.
Butler, 19, has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault for allegedly shooting Brandon Delude, 24, in the back outside of 63 Elm St. in St. Johnsbury in April of 2019.
He has been a wanted man since April of this year and the subject of a $25,000 dollar arrest warrant after Vermont State Police learned he was no longer at his court-ordered curfew residence in Topsham and had recently been arrested and charged with new crimes in Gorham, N.H.
Butler was apprehended by police in North Conway, N.H. earlier this month and was held at Carroll County House of Corrections in Ossipee, N.H. as a fugitive until Vermont authorities picked him up on Monday.
Butler was then transported to a bail review hearing at the Caledonia County Courthouse in St. Johnsbury where State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski asked Judge Michael J. Harris to impose $100,000 bail.
“We have quite a bit of timeline here when he’s been in flagrant violations of his conditions,” said Zaleski. “It is abundantly clear to the state that he remains a flight risk so we’re asking for $100,000 cash bail…”
Butler also remains subject to a condition set by the court that he only be released into the custody of a court-appointed custodian who agrees to report any violations of his conditions of release. Butler had been in the custody of his parents - Steven and Christine Butler - under court-ordered curfew at their Topsham home when he allegedly violated those orders in April by fleeing across the border into New Hampshire.
According to court documents, it is the second time Butler has been arrested in New Hampshire when he was under curfew orders in Vermont. The first time was in July of 2020 which led to a six-month prison sentence on multiple convictions in the Granite State. The court released Butler again in February after he finished serving his New Hampshire sentence.
The court has since revoked the custodial appointment of Butler’s parents who are now being accused by prosecutors of contempt of court for not reporting their son’s violations.
Butler’s lawyer told Judge Harris there is no other option at this time for Butler to secure another court-appointed custodian.
“At this point, the record does make an argument for cash bail,” said defense attorney Dan Sedon of Chelsea. “I think $100,000 seems excessive in light of Mr. Butler’s total indigency.”
Judge Harris then set bail at $60,000.
Butler has been accused of violating his conditions of release multiple times since being charged with the St. Johnsbury shooting.
